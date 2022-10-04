Sales Force Automation Market Projected to Hit USD 18.65 Billion at a CAGR of 10% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Rising Adoption of 5G Technology to Boost Sales Force Automation Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Sales Force Automation Market , By Software, By Organization Type, By End-Users- Forecast 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 18.65 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 10% during the assessment timeframe.

Sales Force Automation Market Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global sales force automation market report include-

Aptean Software Company (U.S.)

Bullhorn Inc.(U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

NetSuite Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.)

Sage Group Plc. (U.K)

Salesforce.com Inc. (U.S.)

SAP SE(Germany)

SugarCRM (U.S.)

Zoho Corp

oration (India)

Sales Force Automation Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of 5G Technology to Boost Market Growth

The rising adoption of 5G technology will boost market growth over the forecast period. Increased use of 5G mobile technology will enable more seamless configuration and continuing data upgrades for sales force automation apps.

Sales Force Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 18.65 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2030 Key Market Opportunities Demand for the sales force automation business is skyrocketing. Key Market Drivers Rise in employee efficiency

Increased customer satisfaction and demand

Opportunities

Elevating Need for Automation Software to offer Robust Opportunities

The demand for automation software with specialized capabilities is increasing. These functions include information exchange among sales representatives, order processing, managing client contact information, inventory monitoring, control and reordering, sales forecasting, and order tracking. This will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Restraints and Challenges

Lack of Trained Professionals Remain as Market Restraint

The lack of trained and skilled professionals needed for installations related to this software and less awareness regarding this software may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Sales Force Automation Market Segmentation

The sales force automation market has been bifurcated based on end users, software, and organization type.

By organization type, large scale enterprises will lead the market over the forecast period.

By software, the sales force automation market is segmented into cloud-based sales force automation system, SaaS salesforce automation system, and on-premise sales force automation system.

By end users, the sales force automation market is segmented into media and entertainment, healthcare, financial sector, automotive, and others.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a serious impact on both the world's health and economy. Numerous companies and industries were adversely affected and unable to carry out their duties. Such severe repercussions had some indirect effects on the sales force automation sector. All industrial operations were halted by the lockdown restrictions, which also disrupted the supply chain. However, despite these challenging circumstances, the market was able to grow significantly and maintain steady growth because to the efforts of leading industry participants and the need for automation systems from a number of industries. People worked primarily from home during the lockdown, and businesses tended to favor automated systems as manual tasks were limited. Due to the enormous demand this generated for sales force automation, the sales force automation industry finally grew. The simplicity that such software offers has increased its demand in many enterprises. The market participants are implementing new improvements to better serve their customers, which will spur the SFA industry's growth in the near future.

Sales Force Automation Market Regional Analysis

North America to Head Sales Force Automation Market

Due to the existence of key industry participants, North America currently holds the biggest market share for sales force automation. Additionally, the market growth in this area is being driven by the rising creation of several customized solutions for increasing client satisfaction. Due to the existence of leading players and their investments in offering various customized solutions that include sales forecasting, call automation, proposal creation, product modeling, order management, and others for the satisfaction of the customers, North America is one of the leading regions in the world in terms of market share in sales force automation. In the following years, the sales force automation industry in Europe is anticipated to rise quickly. The largest revenue share in 2019 was over 50% for North America. The regional market is expanding primarily as a result of larger enterprises' rising investments in sales automation. Additionally, the region's market is booming due to its strong ties to key players and simple accessibility to artificial intelligence-based sales force automation solutions. Due to the increased demand for process automation and the need to streamline sales processes to reduce manual labor needed to collect sales data, North America contributed the highest amount of revenue to the global market for sales force automation software in 2016, accounting for about 59.1% of total sales.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Sales Force Automation Market

For the important businesses, the expanding retail, banking and financial services, IT and telecom industries in Asia Pacific are creating new growth prospects. Large businesses in the region are making aggressive software investments now that apps for sales force automation powered by artificial intelligence are available. Significant investments in IT, technology, and innovation are projected to result from the "Made in India" program in India and China's "Made in China 2025" effort. In order to personalize and unify consumer contact from numerous channels into a single integrated solution, SMEs and startups are also progressively investing in SFA. Due to the rising number of start-ups investing in sales force automation software and the advancement of mobile technologies in this region, Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to dominate the market for sales force automation software during the projected period of 2022-2029. Due to the increased demand for software from the retail, finance, and telecom industries, Asia Pacific will grow at the fastest CAGR between 2020 and 2027. Additionally, nations like India, China, and other South Asian countries are projected to see an increase in IT spending to digitize and automate market industrial processes. Additionally, the market in the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period for increased government spending on supporting SMEs and new business starts, as well as automation of the sales process.

