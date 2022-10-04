Strong customer reviews earn Act-On Software top industry rankings for marketing automation in enterprise categories

Hundreds of positive Act-On client reviews contributed to high rankings in reports by G2 and Constellation Shortlist, highlighting leaders in the marketing automation industry.

Portland, Ore., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On Software, the only pure-play marketing automation platform, has earned top rankings in multiple G2 enterprise reports, thanks to hundreds of customer reviews praising Act-On's products and services.

G2.com, a technology review site, uses real-user feedback and ratings about products to determine periodic rankings. Software buyers can compare products’ scores to identify the most effective one.

Act-On Software earned G2 badges for Most Implementable and Highest User Adoption in G2’s Enterprise Implementation Index for Marketing Analytics. Act-On also helped businesses succeed, earning the rank of Best Estimated ROI (return on investment) product in the enterprise category.

G2 defines enterprise reviews as those left by people who work in companies with more than 1,000 employees.

“We’re excited Act-On received this recognition from G2,” Act-On CEO Kate Johnson said. “We pride ourselves on being there for our customers and offering a reliable, intuitive, easy-to-use product that consistently produces results for marketers. These G2 rankings show why many more businesses—big and small—are choosing Act-On over the competition.”

Also thanks to G2 users, Act-On earned designation as a leader in the Enterprise Grid® Report and Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for high Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.

WATCH VIDEO: Chief Customer Officer Jeffrey Coleman shares outlook about growing Act-On's clientele across enterprise, midsize and small businesses.

Verified customer reviews on G2 illustrate Act-On’s user adoption and satisfaction.

“The upsides of using Act-On are the ease of setting up automation campaigns, a better design experience than Pardot or Hubspot…easy to learn and use, excellent landing page creation tools, [and] the integration into our Sugar CRM was fantastic,” said reviewer Stephanie M., VP of marketing for her company.

“[Act-On is] very user-friendly and easy to navigate,” added customer and reviewer Amanda H. “The automated programs created through Act-On have greatly improved our ability to deliver timely and relevant marketing.”

In addition to stellar ratings in multiple enterprise categories, Act-On secured G2 recognition for success across small and midsize businesses, too. Notable categories across the board included:

Leader | Fall 2022

Highest User Adoption | Fall 2022

Leader | Mid-Market

Leader | Small-Business

Easiest Admin | Small-Business

Highest User Adoption | Small-Business

Best Support | Small-Business

“A customer who has had a great experience, seen the business impact, and is willing to share that with others is the highest compliment we can receive,” Act-On Chief Customer Officer Jeffrey Coleman said. “We’re constantly taking customers’ feedback to improve their experience, and that’s reflected in Act-On’s high rankings in these G2 reports.”

Earlier this year, Act-On Software received further industry recognition from the Constellation ShortList™, which showcases leaders in the field of marketing automation.

For Q3 2022, Act-On was selected as one of ten top vendors on the B2C Marketing Automation for Small to Mid Sized Businesslist, ranked alongside multiple enterprise-level competitors. This followed selection last year for both theB2C Marketing Automation andB2B Marketing Automation Constellation lists.

“The ShortList™ is the first place business and technology leaders go for vendor selection, based on the collective view of Constellation’s clients, partners, and analysts who are on the front lines of understanding the technology landscape,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “We know these are tough decisions and we hope this helps buyers get a head start.”

Constellation Research advises leaders about leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList™ meet criteria determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.



About Act-On

Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing programs to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. For more information, visit Act-On Software.

