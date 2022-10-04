Astra Energy Inc. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Astra Energy Inc. (OTC: ASRE) (“Astra” or the “Company”), a global integrated energy solutions provider specializing in clean and renewable energy and technology, announces that its public market listing has been successfully upgraded from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”) by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTC Markets”).

“This market listing upgrade serves as an important milestone toward further expansion of our market presence in North America and internationally, providing a broader opportunity to attract a larger shareholder audience,” stated Kermit Harris, president and director of Astra Energy Inc.

The Company’s listing of its common shares was upgraded on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, and will continue to trade under the symbol “ASRE.”

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 12,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra Energy Inc. is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing renewable and clean energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs.

Astra’s corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet and the Company’s investors.

It’s Astra’s goal to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports the Company’s purpose, mission and values to transform the economic, environmental and social landscape for generations to come.

For more information on Astra Energy Inc., visit the Company’s website at www.astraenergyinc.com .

Corporate Communications:

Heidi Thomasen

IR@astraenergyinc.com

1-800-705-2919

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, readers should consider various factors, including the Company’s ability to change its direction, its ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of its business. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.