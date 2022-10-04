Submit Release
Proterra Announces Appointment of Sara Dadyar as Chief People Officer

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced the appointment of Sara Dadyar as Chief People Officer effective October 17, 2022.

Sara brings more than 20 years of people operations and human resources experience to Proterra and joins the company after most recently serving as Executive HR Leader within General Electric’s Gas Power business. Previously, Sara held various HR leadership roles across GE’s financial services and power businesses. As Chief People Officer, Sara will oversee all workplace and people operations at Proterra, including recruiting, benefits and rewards, organizational and people development, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Sara holds Bachelor of Arts from the University of Connecticut and a Master of Sciences in Human Resources Management from Manhattanville College.

“We’re excited to welcome someone with Sara’s skillset and experience to Proterra at this important moment in our company’s history. As commercial vehicle electrification accelerates around the globe, we are scaling our business to meet the opportunities ahead. Sara will play a central role in advancing our mission and culture as we enter this exciting new phase for our company,” said Gareth Joyce, Proterra CEO.

“I am delighted to join Proterra at such an exciting time for both the electric vehicle industry and the company's growth journey. I’m excited about the vision Gareth and the leadership team have already set around building a culture of innovation and delivering for our customers. I look forward to supporting the organization in driving a thoughtful people strategy that helps us achieve our important mission and work,” said Sara Dadyar.

About Proterra
Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8752094-0769-4fd7-9b15-9e7d8c8f6ca9


Media Contact
Proterra Corporate Communications
PR@proterra.com

Investor Contact
Proterra Investor Relations
IR@proterra.com

Primary Logo

