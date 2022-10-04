Anteriad Announces Growth and Expansion, Promotions, Thought Leadership

The Company’s Recent Inc. 5000 Inclusion Highlights Major Momentum at a Global Scale

/EIN News/ -- Rye Brook, NY, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, an award-winning provider of data and marketing solutions for the world’s most ambitious B2B marketers, today announced a series of growth milestones that come at the heels of the company’s recent ranking on the 2022 Inc. 5000. Anteriad’s revenue growth of more than 200% has been driven by both current customer service expansion – with an average tenure of 8 years – and the addition of new customers, with a year-over-year increase of 15% in new customer wins in the US and 30% globally (through mid-September 2022). Additionally, more than 60% of revenue is generated by customers that engage with Anteriad for multiple services, showing the value of a full-funnel partner versus point solutions.

“We only grow if our customers do. Our obsession with powering their growth by providing the essential services and solutions B2B marketers need to create pipeline and revenue is what drives us every day. We are all proud to be the partner that leaders at innovative organizations like OpenText and SHRM turn to for realizing game-changing returns on their marketing investments,” said Rob Sanchez, Anteriad CEO.

To serve their growing customer base, Anteriad has added new employees across the business in 2022. The Analytics and Intelligence team has expanded by more than 50% to support increasing demand for custom AI-driven modeling and insights. The sales team has increased by 33% and the India-based operations and production teams by 65% to support continued sales growth and high-performance service delivery. The company has also promoted over 60 valuable team members, including both Amanda Joyner and Scott Creed to SVP of Sales positions.

In addition to the company’s Inc. 5000 win, the company has also announced multiple honors this past quarter, including: Product of the Year for the Anteriad Marketing Cloud in the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards (also known as “The Sammys”), and certification by Neutronian for data quality and transparency – Anteriad was one of the first B2B marketing companies certified, proving the company operates with the highest level of data integrity and privacy compliance across its business.

The company continues to expand their offerings, recently announcing a partnership that enables B2B marketers to access Anteriad data through the TransUnion TruAudience® Data Marketplace, making it easier than ever to apply Anteriad’s best-in-class insights such as buyer intent to omnichannel marketing efforts.

To continue the positive momentum, Anteriad hosted the company’s annual Technology Marketing Exchange September 27-28 in Half Moon Bay, CA. The event featured speakers from Forbes, Cisco, and ServiceNow, as well as analyst firm the Winterberry Group. Attendees enjoyed unique insights into programs driving outsized success today in B2B marketing, a deep dive into the 2022 Data and Technology Report, and the opportunity for discussions and networking with peers to help inform their 2023 plans. On October 26 and 27, the company will be hosting their annual event for Midwest customers in Milwaukee, WI with speakers from Hubert, Edmund Optics and nanochomp.

About Anteriad

For over 20 years, Anteriad has put B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. With more than 500 billion buyer-related signals tracked every month on our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform, customers like IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo benefit from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://www.anteriad.com.

