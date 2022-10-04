Green Payments Announces Partnership with OVE Touch & Go®, Expands Point of Sale System with Novel Fingerprint Solution for Digital Payments

Payment processing companies aim to disrupt the traditional payment market with a more seamless and secure solution, using fingerprint technology that saves time and money through one-tap sales

/EIN News/ -- LONG BRANCH, N.J., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Payments , a credit card processing and point of sale disrupter, today announces its partnership with OVE Touch & Go® , a novel fingerprint payment system that makes digital transactions secure, quick and easy with a simple touch. Green Payments CEO, Cliff Green, recently onboarded as an advisor to the company to help with the launch of its point of sale (POS) solution that allows customers to pay with their fingertips, and businesses to accept fingertip payments.



First founded in 2014, Green Payments has helped nearly 5,000 businesses build their financial stability while generating more than $1 billion in consumer payments each year. Known for its mission to eliminate businesses' 2-3% processing fee through customized programs, Green Payments plans to utilize emergent technologies like OVE’s fingerprint authentication system to further customize payment options for merchants and customers alike.

“We pride ourselves on providing merchants with all types of payment processing and POS systems, and OVE Touch & Go® is a game-changer for the evolving digital payments space,” said Green. “Businesses and customers spend far too much time and money verifying a swipe or contesting fraudulent claims. As digital payment methods continue to evolve, a partnership with OVE is a natural progression in expanding our technological solutions.”

OVE utilizes patented sensors to charge customers through customized fingerprint sensors associated with a secure digital wallet through OVE’s mobile application. Within the app, customers link their payment options (personal bank account, credit cards, and cryptocurrencies) to different fingers. Merchants connect their own OVE Sensor to their payment and POS system to seamlessly incorporate the new device and start accepting fingerprint payments. By utilizing a fingerprint payment model, businesses not only avoid problems associated with facial scanning (smartphones) or paying with a smartwatch, but also reduce payment fraud and liability, minimize refunds and chargeback fees, and increase overall efficiency.

“Cliff’s expertise and creativity within the field is unparalleled, as proven by his success with Green Payments,” said Caio Buchalla, CEO of OVE Touch & Go®. “We believe the future of digital payments is literally at your fingertips – the most secure pins you have, because fingerprints can’t be lost, forgotten, stolen, and don’t depend on battery. We’re excited to partner with a leader in the payment processing industry to bring our fingerprint technology to their merchants and continue disrupting the rapidly developing digital payments industry together.”

Green Payments will begin offering OVE Sensors as part of its POS system starting January 2023. For more information about Green Payments, head to their website at greenpayments.io . Learn more about OVE Touch & Go’s Sensor at ovetouchngo.com .

About Green Payments

Green Payments is a payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to customers nationwide. Green Payments’ technologies, services and employee expertise enable businesses large and small to operate their businesses more efficiently through a broad range of solutions to minimize overreaching credit card fees for building a healthier economy. Since 2019, Green Payments has established itself as a leader in the payments industry with a focus on customer service at its core, providing 24/7 assistance and continued checkups throughout the length of the contract. Visit greenpayments.io for more information.

About OVE Touch & Go®

OVE Touch & Go is the world’s first fingerprint payment ecosystem created to integrate with any payment company, offering the market a one-touch payment and fraud protection platform that allows customers to seamlessly pay with fingerprints, and businesses to securely accept fingerprint payments. OVE’s goal is to offer not only a seamless and innovative way for customers to pay but to decrease payment fraud across all markets, helping businesses to reduce liability, minimize chargeback fees and offer a fast and frictionless checkout experience. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Francisco, OVE Touch & Go is currently available in the United States. Visit ovetouchngo.com for more information.

Press Contact:

Melanie du Mont

Uproar PR for Green Payments

mdumont@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102