Six-Time MMA Champion & Ohio Firefighter Stipe Miocic Invests in Romeo's Pizza

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Romeo's Pizza, a Cleveland-based quick service pizza company with over 60 locations across the United States, announced today a strategic partnership with 6x MMA Champion Stipe Miocic. Miocic will become a part-owner in Romeo's Parma, Ohio, location and support the organization in brand-building efforts across the nation.

Miocic - who lives and trains in Cleveland, Ohio, and works as a full-time local firefighter and EMT - was named Greater Cleveland's Professional Athlete of the Year in 2019 and is considered the greatest MMA Heavyweight of all time, according to Dana White (President of the UFC).

"Pizza makes the world go round. I've spent the last 20 years eating at Romeo's, and to me, it's the best pizza in Ohio…and the world," said Miocic. "A business endeavor relating to one of my favorite foods is the best opportunity I could ask for."

Romeo's Pizza was excited at the chance to partner with Miocic to help bring more members of the Cleveland community together, one slice at a time.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stipe and his family to ours at Romeo's. Stipe embodies everything we look for in a partnership, a local hero serving as a husband, father, full-time EMS professional, and a world-class champion. We look forward to building together for the future," stated Ryan Rose, CEO of Romeo's Pizza.

The partnership will also include promotional press and social media content, appearances, customized campaigns, charitable components and more.

About Romeo's Pizza 

Romeo's Pizza was founded in 2001 in Medina, Ohio. The quickly expanding pizza company has been creating great-tasting pizza ever since that not only connects people but also positively impacts its local communities through many local charities. In 2022, Restaurant Business Online named Romeo's Pizza as one of the Future Brands to Watch, ranking Romeo's 15th out of the top 50. Romeo's Pizza has 60+ locations that deliver sweet smiles to over one-million friends and families each year.

