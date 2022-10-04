Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy Announces New Location in Columbia, Missouri

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Mo., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy, a 100% employee-owned long-term care pharmacy, will expand its footprint with the opening of a new pharmacy location in Columbia, Missouri.

The facility, located at 2529 Bernadette Drive, will address the growing need for specialized pharmacy services and allow Neighborhood to better serve long-term care providers and patients.

Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy Chief Operating Officer Marissa McMahon expressed enthusiasm about the new launch.

"We are thrilled to announce our newest location," said McMahon. "It is our mission to provide genuine, honest and compassionate healthcare in the communities we serve, and we're proud bring more opportunities for pharmacy support, including injection management services, to our customers in Columbia and the surrounding areas."

The new location will be equipped with industry-leading technology which will support both local team members and customers through improved accuracy and efficiencies.

The pharmacy will provide services including:

eMar integration

Medication consulting and management

24/7 on-call pharmacist

Medication delivery

Injection management support

The Neighborhood Columbia location, slated to open early October, will be the company's second location in Missouri and fifth in the country located throughout Nebraska, Missouri and Arizona. Missouri native, Brigitta Tolnay, will serve as the Pharmacist-in-Charge.

About Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy

Headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy is a 100% Employee-Owned pharmacy that specializes in compliance packaging of prescription medications and injection services for residential providers in the I/DD and children's services, assisted living and skilled nursing industries.

For additional information, visit www.neighborhoodrx.com.

Contact Information:

Stacy Wilson

Director of Business Development

stacy@neighborhoodrx.com

816.654.6200



