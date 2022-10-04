SynQor® Releases a New Advanced Military-Grade Battery Pack for Its UPS Line of Products

The new SWAP battery pack's energy capacity of 400 W-hrs., the pack increases the runtime of a standard UPS unit to 16-minutes at full load.

/EIN News/ -- BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SynQor, Inc., announces its new advanced BAT-0400-M-1U-000 battery pack compatible with SynQor's military-grade Uninterruptible Power Supplies. The new battery pack is an advanced, highly efficient, low-weight, compact, sealed lithium polymer battery self-contained unit. With the battery pack's energy capacity of 400 W-hrs., the pack increases the runtime of a standard UPS unit to 16-minutes at full load. The new battery also expands the operating temperature range of standard or shallow rack UPS units. The battery is equipped with internal heaters capable of warming the battery from -40 °C to 0 °C. This allows standard UPS units to charge or discharge the battery at ambient temperature as cold as -40 °C. The battery includes features like automatic cell-to-cell balancing and over and under-temperature protection. SynQor's battery packs can significantly outperform other market solutions in the same class. The new battery is fully compatible with existing UPSs that employ the original BAT-0200-S-1U-000 pack. New UPSs can be purchased with the BAT-0400-M-1U-000 pack.

SynQor UPS solutions are designed to be compact, ultra-light, fully isolated, and intended for military and aerospace applications. They can withstand harsh and extreme electrical, shock/vibration, and environmental conditions in the field. SynQor's US-based design and manufacturing teams have delivered another game-changing product that outperforms other products in their class in output power, efficiency, reliability, flexibility, weight, and size. SynQor's UPS products have a proven record of going above and beyond meeting military specifications to deliver the most efficient and dependable solutions in the market.

Features

16-minute runtime at 1250 Watts

Operating temperature range -40 °C to +55 °C

Hot-swappable internal battery capabilities

Includes internal heaters

Primary and secondary voltage and current protection circuits

Automatic cell-to-cell balancing circuitry

Over and under temperature protection features

Sealed, shock-proof, weather-proof construction

Ultra-low weight 11.8 lbs.

Download the BAT-0400-M-1U-000 datasheet or learn more about our Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems. For more information on this or additional power application assistance, please explore www.synqor.com or contact your local SynQor representative.

Contact Information:

Caroline Wilson

inquiries@synqor.com

9788490600



Related Images











Image 1: Advanced Military-Grade Battery Pack





new advanced BAT-0400-M-1U-000 battery pack









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment