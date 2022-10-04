CEA Industries Inc. Signs Contract with Merida Capital Holdings Client

/EIN News/ -- Louisville, Colorado, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, today announced that its subsidiary, Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC (“Surna”), has signed a contract with a client of its previously announced partner, Merida Capital Holdings (“Merida”). The contract is incremental to Surna’s announced backlog of $9.7 million as of August 11, 2022.



In June of this year, the Company announced it had entered into an agreement with Merida in which Merida agreed to use the Company as its sole provider of certain products and services for Merida’s indoor cultivation facilities.

“Surna has had success as Merida’s go to provider of products and services for their indoor cultivation needs on several projects,” stated Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries Inc. “We are excited to further advance our partnership with Merida with the undertaking of this new project and we look forward to growing our relationship with the success of each of Merida’s client engagements.”

Surna will be providing a suite of HVAC systems for the Connecticut-based client. The systems include Surna’s EnviroPro™ air handlers, as well as heat recovery fan coils, dehumidifiers, humidifiers and circulating fans. Surna has previously provided mechanical engineering services for the client.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com), is home to industry leaders in controlled environment agriculture, with complementary and adjacent companies added to its portfolio when aligned with the company’s growth initiatives. As the global environment for indoor cultivation continues to grow, CEA Industries was formed to embrace companies that support these ecosystems.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, CEA Industries knows that growth is a team sport. Through future partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, both financial and strategic, CEA Industries will continue its pursuit of companies that bring accretive value to its customers and investors.

About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies (www.surna.com), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 16 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

