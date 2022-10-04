Submit Release
Detroit Rapper/TikTok Star, Brooklyn Queen, Taps Viral Teen Activist For Song Against Gun Violence and Mass Shootings

Detroit Rapper Brooklyn Queen and Teen Activist Naiara Tamminga

Detroit rapper/Influencer Brooklyn Queen and Teen Activist Naiara Tamminga

The US is uniquely terrible at protecting children from gun violence.”
— Laurel Wamsley, NPR News Reporter
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to NBC News guns became the leading cause of death among children and teens in 2020, killing more people ages 1 to 19 in the U.S. than vehicle crashes, drugs overdoses or cancer.

Frustrated with the uncontrollable mass shootings, popular TikTok megastar/Detroit teen rapper, Brooklyn Queen, tapped fellow Michigander, teen social justice activist, Naiara Tamminga, to use their influential voices and major platforms and create a now-viral song to speak out against the constant mass shootings and gun violence that has become a direct threat to the lives of their generation.

This year alone over 98 students and school employees were killed or injured in mass shootings, the most deadly occurred when a gunman wreaked havoc on the most vulnerable place one could imagine— an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and 3 adults. Hallways that were once filled with wide eyed, cherub cheeked students eager to learn with backpacks and lunchboxes were swarmed by police and first responders carrying a classroom full of tiny lifeless bodies outside, snatching away their promising futures.

In mid-May, a local grocery store became a bloody scene of a massacre when a white assailant viciously murdered 10 Black shoppers in a racially driven mass shooting. More recently, on September 29th two gunmen opened fire at Rusdale High School in Oakland, California, seriously injuring six adults and two students.

Brooklyn Queen and Naiara Tamminga have taken the charge to place themselves at the forefront of an issue that’s plaguing their generation of citizens who aren’t even old enough to legally purchase guns, but are dying every day at the hands of those wielding them.

Having amounted over 13 million followers across all social media platforms, Brooklyn Queen desires to use her platform to empower young people and spark change. With a razor-sharp flow the Detroit rapper slows her usual upbeat cadence to a more serious tone, forcing listeners to hang onto every word she delivers:

"How does A stand for AR
B stand for body bag;
children are our future
but how they leaving with body tags?"

Fourteen year old Naiara went viral following her berating address to her local school board. Tamminga stood before the city commission board and voiced her stance on the recent killings of Black children across the country and how it directly impacts her age group:

“None of you can recognize murderers? You can identify that there is a problem, but you cannot fix it. I don’t know much about the law. Again, I’m young, but I’m pretty sure an accomplice to a murder should be arrested. And right now, all of you sitting and doing nothing are accomplices to a murder.”

"Grocery stores, school hallways, and playgrounds should safe places, not scenes of vicious murders," Brooklyn Queen says, and quotes one of her previous songs, Trying To Breathe: "At this point we're just fighting to live... it's like we're fighting for our rights and a right to exist."

Listen to "Soul Cry" here
Follow Brooklyn Queen
Follow Naiara Tamminga

