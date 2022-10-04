Cancer Nanotherapy market is expected to witness CAGR of 11.20% in the forecast of 2029
The cancer nanotherapy is used to cure cancer patient. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cancer nanotherapy market will grow at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. “Hospitals” of end users segment is dominating the market owing to the rising number of hospital facilities in the developing and developed eocnomies.
Drivers
Increasing number of patients suffering from cancer
The rise in the number of people with cancer is increasing on daily basis and the detection of cancer is also a very difficult and it act as a major driver that will result in the expansion of the growth rate of the treatment market.
Ongoing clinical trials are being conducted by many pharmaceuticals companies
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of cancer nanotherapy market is the pharmaceuticals companies regularly working to make the drug more and more efficient investors are investing very hefty money to cure these diseases.
Opportunities
Surge volume of patients suffering from cancer and development in newer diagnostics devices, advances in nanotechnology to medicine drugs, special designation from the regulatory authority that motivates the companies to invest further will result in the expansion of cancer nanotherapy market.
Patient Epidemiology Analysis
According to the international federation of Alzheimer's associations, Alzheimer's Disease International, more than 50 million people are suffering from dementia globally, and is projected to double every 20 years, which will reach 80 million by 2030 and 152 million by 2050.
In 2020, the total cancer burden in the world increased to 19.3 million new cases and is predicted to rise to 28.4 million new cancer cases in 2040. This increasing burden of chronic diseases is expected to propel the demand for effective therapeutics treatment based on nanomedicine, thus driving the market.
Cancer nanotherapy market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analyses of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.
Recent Development
For instance, in 2020, a research team from The Department of Chemical Sciences, University of Padua investigated and confirmed the effectiveness of inorganic 4D nanoparticles in the biomedical field. 4D nanomedicine offers several advantages to the biomedical field including reduced side effects in a living organism, minimal environmental impact, improved quality of care, and spontaneous effect.
Global Cancer Nanotherapy Market Scope
The cancer nanotherapy market is segmented on the basis of indication, drug, carrier, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Indication
Renal cancer
HIV-associated Kaposi’s sarcoma
Ovarian cancer
Breast cancer
Multiple myeloma
Non-small-cell lung cancer
Others
On the basis of indication, the cancer nanotherapy market is segmented into renal cancer, HIV-associated Kaposi’s sarcoma, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, multiple myeloma, non-small-cell lung cancer and others.
Drug carrier
Doxorubicin
Daunorubicin
Paclitaxel
l-asparaginase
Vincristine
Others
The drug segment for cancer nanotherapy market includes doxorubicin, daunorubicin, paclitaxel, l-asparaginase, vincristine and others.
Carrier
Polymer based nanocarriers
Lipid based nanocarriers
Others
On the basis of carrier, cancer nanotherapy market is segmented into polymer based nanocarriers, lipid based nanocarriers and others
Route of Administration
Intravenous
Intramuscular
Others
Route of administration segment of cancer nanotherapy market is segmented into intravenous, intramuscular and others.
End Use
Specialty Clinic
Hospital
Others
On the basis of end-user, the cancer nanotherapy market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others.
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
Cancer nanotherapy market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy others.
Cancer Nanotherapy Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The cancer nanotherapy market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, indication, drug, carrier, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the cancer nanotherapy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the cancer nanotherapy market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to high prevalence cases of cancer and number of FDA approval drugs in this region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the focus of various global companies to expand their presence in this particular region in this particular region.
Competitive Landscape and Cancer Nanotherapy Market Share Analysis
Some of the major players operating in the cancer nanotherapy market are Celgene Corporation, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BD, bioMérieux SA, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Telerad Tech, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Galen Limited, Pacira BioSciences, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, MagForce AG, Merrimack among others.
