Rapid Micro Biosystems to Exhibit at the 2022 PDA Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced its participation as a sponsor and exhibitor at the 2022 Parenteral Drug Association (“PDA”) Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference on October 10-12, in Washington, D.C.

This year’s conference will be attended by global industry professionals, academia and regulatory authorities and will continue the ongoing tradition of addressing the opportunities and challenges that will shape the future of pharmaceutical microbiology.

“We are excited to participate in the 2022 PDA Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference and to showcase the capabilities of the Growth Direct® System,” said Robert Spignesi, President and CEO of Rapid Micro Biosystems. “The global pharmaceutical manufacturing industry must continue to evolve to keep up with the increasing speed and complexity of today’s drug manufacturing processes. The Growth Direct System provides an automated platform for microbiological quality control with greater capacity, faster results and improved data integrity to modernize customers’ laboratory practices. The Growth Direct System is integrated into current laboratory information management systems and is designed to meet both today’s microbiological quality control standards and tomorrow’s challenges.”

The Company’s exhibit booth will include an operational Growth Direct® System to demonstrate its rapid detection technology and the benefits of automation and digitization in the quality control lab.

Other highlights of the conference will include:

  • “Faster, Better, Smarter Monitoring with Growth Direct,” a Tech Talk presented by Danielle DeCesaro of Rapid Micro Biosystems, on Tuesday, October 11, beginning at 12:55pm ET
  • The Company will participate in two poster presentations:
    • “Design Requirements for 21 CFR 11 Compliance and Manufacture 4.0 Readiness in a QC Microbiology Instrument”, a poster presentation by Todd Ballantyne of Rapid Micro Biosystems
    • “Automated Optical Differentiation of Mold from Non-Mold During Enumeration of Environmental Monitoring (“EM”) Test Plates,” a poster presentation by Danielle DeCesaro
  • The poster presentations will occur on Monday, October 10 at 12:15pm, 3:15pm and 5:30pm and on Tuesday, October 11 at 10:00am, 12:15pm and 3:15pm

Investors and other interested parties are invited to register to attend the conference at:

https://www.pda.org/global-event-calendar/event-detail/2022-pda-pharmaceutical-microbiology-conference

About Rapid Micro Biosystems 

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of in-line/at-the-line MQC automation to deliver faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making, that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.


Investor Contact: 
Michael Beaulieu, CFA 
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications 
investors@rapidmicrobio.com  

Media Contact: 
media@rapidmicrobio.com 

