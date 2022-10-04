Privateer Launches Most Comprehensive and Accessible Space Debris Collision Prevention Platform to Keep Space Safe for All

The space sustainability company launches free collision risk assessment tool, Crow’s Nest, and updated data fusion engine, Wayfinder

/EIN News/ -- MAUI, Hawaii, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privateer Space , the data and intelligence platform empowering the future of space, today announced the launch of Crow’s Nest as part of an updated Wayfinder platform. Crow’s Nest is a free and open collision risk assessment tool that seamlessly integrates into the Wayfinder application, a real-time satellite data fusion and debris visualization platform. These new tools are free to use, with no need to connect to a sales team first, and are the most comprehensive platform accessible to all. The tools can be used across government agencies, corporations, nonprofit organizations, academic institutions, or the average person to raise awareness and provide global transparency on current space traffic to keep space safe and accessible.



“As a circular space economy continues to develop, expecting to reach $1 trillion by 2040 , the need to monitor where satellites and spacecraft are, were, and will be is critical. These easily accessible basic tools are available to everyone for free as we believe baseline universal collision analysis and risk assessment is the only path to space sustainability,” said Dr. Moriba Jah, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist at Privateer. “Crow’s Nest keeps satellite operators, potentially preventing them from colliding with rockets and debris, to avoid a disruption of space activities, while Wayfinder – with the added capabilities of Crow’s Nest – helps to ensure that humanity has access to space as a finite resource, in perpetuity.”

Crow’s Nest is a free tool that integrates NASA’s CARA tools for conjunction probability analysis, with free CDM download. This will allow users to gain better insight into Crow’s Nest data and have a better understanding as to if and when a collision will occur. In the near future, Crow’s Nest will also feature more robust orbital data streaming integrations, account login to access saved settings and lists, filtering, advanced risk analysis, and API access. Also on the roadmap is the ability to integrate Crow’s Nest with third party tools to expand and customize the user experience. While basic features will always remain free, customers with more advanced needs for customization and large volumes of data will pay for premium access via Amazon’s Marketplace.

Privateer's data engine, Wayfinder, is an open-access and near real-time visualization of satellites and debris in Earth orbit. The updated Wayfinder has quick search for specific objects, shortcuts to explore interesting visualizations, ephemeris data download, and a new look and feel for a smoother, more intuitive user experience.

“Wayfinder is the premier platform for fusing data and visualizing satellites, spacecrafts, and debris in space. Adding our measurement of collision risk and probability based on NASA standards, we are able to create a space ecosystem that works for everyone,” said Alex Fielding, Co-Founder and CEO of Privateer. “It is our hope that the global space community can utilize and build upon Wayfinder to avoid collisions and conflict, share state vectors, more clearly signal intent, and maneuver safely in space.”

Privateer, which was first unveiled at the Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance Technologies (AMOS) Conference in 2021, announced its Crow’s Nest and Wayfinder applications this year. In its first year of operation, Privateer has signed multiple partnerships with companies like OMEGA, to map space objects in orbit with unprecedented accuracy and transparency, and SCOUT to enhance space operations safety. Now, its new Wayfinder and Crow’s Nest applications will further the company’s mission to build the data infrastructure to enable sustainable growth for the new space economy.

To access and learn more about Privateer’s Crow’s Nest and the updated Wayfinder, please visit https://mission.privateer.com/ .

About Privateer

Privateer is working to keep space safe and accessible for all humankind. Founded by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Ripcord CEO Alex Fielding, and University of Texas at Austin Professor Dr. Moriba Jah, we power the applications that build the new space economy.

At the core of our technology is Wayfinder, processing disparate data sources to create a comprehensive visualization of objects in Earth orbit. By mapping satellites and debris in Earth orbit with Wayfinder and providing free collision risk assessment tools via Crow’s Nest, Privateer is making space predictable and safe, paving the way for the rapid growth of space exploration and commerce.

Proudly headquartered on Maui, we aim to honor the native Hawaiian traditions of environmental stewardship by extending them to humanity’s next frontier.

To learn more, please visit https://mission.privateer.com .