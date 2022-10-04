NaturalShrimp Provides Florida Production Facility Update

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, TX, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), announced today an update on the planned Florida shrimp production facility.

Florida State and County Government Support

At a recent Monticello-Jefferson Florida County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner, Florida State Senator Loranne Ausley and County Commissioner Chris Tuten emphasized their support in finding the necessary government grants to fund the construction of a NaturalShrimp production facility on existing County land located in Jefferson County. David Antelo, Hydrenesis President & CEO, Luke Timmons, Hydrenesis Chief Operations Officer, and Tom Untermeyer, NaturalShrimp Chief Operations Officer & Chief Technology Officer attended the September 22, 2022 event at the Livingston Place formerly known as the Dixie Plantation.

Site Plan & Layout

The visit included meeting with the County engineer to review the overall site plan and layout for a 180,000 square foot facility and to perform a site inspection. The NaturalShrimp team will next provide the internal building layout and requirements designed specifically for the Florida site location to the County Architect for development of a set of construction drawings. This facility will serve as a model when constructing future facilities using the Company’s patented electrocoagulation and Hydrogas technologies as successfully demonstrated at its Texas and Iowa facilities.

“We are encouraged by the ongoing support from Florida state and local government officials to help identify and pursue available funding grants,” said Tom Untermeyer, NaturalShrimp COO & CTO. “We are now working diligently with County engineers and architects to meet the necessary requirements to build a highly scalable, capital efficient new facility, and look forward to updating shareholders in the coming months on our continued progress.”

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

