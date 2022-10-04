Reborn Coffee Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Completed $7.2 Million Upsized IPO and Commenced Trading on Nasdaq in Q3 2022

BREA, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) ("Reborn", or the "Company"), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, has reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



On August 16, 2022, the Company successfully completed its upsized initial public offering (the “IPO”), selling 1,440,000 shares at $5.00 per share.

Net proceeds raised in Reborn’s IPO were $6.2 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Company’s common stock commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “REBN”.

Four new company-owned retail locations are in development in Southern California.

Revenue increased 63% to $0.8 million in Q2’22 compared to $0.5 million in Q2’21.



Management Commentary

“The second and third quarters of 2022 were significant milestones for our company with our transition to a public company and the addition of new capital to accelerate our growth strategy,” said Jay Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Reborn. “We believe our Nasdaq listing will help elevate the Company's public profile, expand our stockholder base, improve liquidity and enhance stockholder value. The net proceeds to Reborn from the IPO amounted to $6.2 million, which will provide us with the financial capability to achieve our goals.”

“During the second quarter we delivered strong revenue performance from strong customer demand for our high quality, specialty-roasted coffee in shopping plazas and upscale areas at our nine retail locations. As pioneers of the emerging ‘Fourth Wave’ movement, we are redefining specialty coffee as an experience that demands much more than premium quality. We are committed to constantly developing our bean processing methods, researching design concepts, reinventing new ways of drinking coffee at our locations, and growing wholesale and online operations.”

“Looking ahead, with support from the IPO capital, we will continue to execute on our rapid growth as we strategically expand our footprint in existing and new markets. We are focused on expanding our customer base at new retail stores with inviting atmospheres designed for comfort and convenience, as well as through sales of pour over packs and whole bean ground coffee bags. We have four additional company-owned retail locations in Southern California in development (which, once opened, will bring our total count to thirteen) and are developing our franchise opportunity. We expect to provide additional announcements on our new location pipeline timeline in the coming weeks.”

Stephan Kim, Chief Financial Officer of Reborn, added, “Combined with our successful IPO, we expect that current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to support current operations into 2023. We believe we now have sufficient cash to meet our current pipeline of new locations without the need to raise additional funds.”

“As a fully reporting public company, and from a best practices perspective, we will commence a cadence of quarterly and year-end financial results conference calls for analysts and investors. We look forward to this additional communication as we work to bring long-term value to our stockholders,” concluded Kim.

Anticipated Milestones

Open up to 40 company-owned retail locations.

Open 4 flagship locations in the U.S., targeting cities such as San Francisco, San Diego, Houston, and Kansas City.

Open 4 overseas locations outside the U.S., targeting countries such as South Korea, Austria, and Dubai.

Joint R&D projects with coffee farms in locations such as Hawaii and Columbia.

Expand B2B marketing to wholesale clubs and other major outlets and expand ecommerce marketing.

Launch new Reborn-branded products such as cascara tea packs, red tea bag packs and cold brew cans.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were approximately $0.8 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.5 million for the comparable period in 2021, representing an increase of 63%. The increase in sales was primarily driven by the opening of the Corona Del Mar, Laguna Woods and Santa Anita locations during 2021, and to the continued focus on marketing efforts to grow brand recognition.

Total operating costs and expenses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, were $1.7 million compared to $0.8 million for the comparable period in 2021, representing an increase of approximately 115%, primarily due to increases in product, food and drink costs, and general and administrative expenses. These increases were driven by opening of new locations, general inflationary pressures and the seasonal fluctuations in cost of ingredients, and expenses associated with preparing to become a public company.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.9 million, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $1.2 million, compared to approximately $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.15 million as of June 30, 2022, which does not include net proceeds from the Company’s IPO, which was completed in August 2022.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of our recently filed registration statement on Form S-1 and in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section of our recently filed 10-Q, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully open additional locations as planned (including in domestic and overseas markets where we have little or no operating experience), the Company’s consummation of joint R&D projects with coffee farms, consumer acceptance of the Company’s existing and new products, the impact of COVID-19 on consumer traffic and costs, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Reborn Coffee, Inc.

Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As of June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,824 $ 905,051 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and $0, respectively 1,293 - Inventories, net 102,981 88,877 Prepaid expense and other current assets 220,113 191,838 Total current assets 474,211 1,185,766 Property and equipment, net 1,181,365 1,110,890 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,937,437 2,466,873 Total assets $ 4,593,013 $ 4,763,529 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 158 $ 45,748 Accrued expenses and current liabilities 171,070 124,535 Line of credit 594,529 - Loans payable to financial institutions – current portion - 98,475 Loans payable to shareholders 150,000 - Loan payable, emergency injury disaster loan (EIDL) – current portion 10,760 7,957 Loan payable, payroll protection program (PPP) – current portion 39,169 42,345 Equipment loan payable – current portion 6,312 15,989 Operating lease liabilities – current portion 655,603 578,419 Total current liabilities 1,627,601 913,468 Loans payable to financial institutions – net of current portion - 23,228 Loan payable, emergency injury disaster loan (EIDL), net of current portion 489,240 492,043 Loan payable, payroll protection program (PPP), net of current portion 127,969 124,793 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,427,168 2,011,702 Total liabilities 4,671,978 3,565,234 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 11,679,523 and 11,634,523 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 1,168 1,163 Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 9,899,031 9,674,036 Accumulated deficit (9,979,164 ) (8,476,904 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (78,965 ) 1,198,295 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,593,013 $ 4,763,529





Reborn Coffee, Inc.

Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues: Stores $ 1,511.952 $ 851,785 $ 775,956 $ 475,824 Wholesale and online 29,674 28,336 12,520 15,368 Total net revenues 1,541,626 880,121 788,476 491,192 Operating costs and expenses: Product, food and drink costs—stores 563,906 270,148 278,952 135,452 Cost of sales—wholesale and online 12,997 12,412 5,484 6,732 General and administrative 2,468,447 1,226,951 1,432,432 656,310 Total operating costs and expenses 3,045,350 1,509,511 1,716,868 798,494 Loss from operations (1,503,724 ) (629,390 ) (928,392 ) (307,302 ) Other income (expense): Other income 16,440 - 1,440 - Interest expense (14,976 ) (5,773 ) (10,196 ) (382 ) Total other income (expense), net 1,464 (5,773 ) (8,756 ) (382 ) Loss before income taxes (1,502,260 ) (635,163 ) (937,148 ) (307,684 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (1,502,260 ) $ (635,163 ) $ (937,148 ) $ (307,684 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) (0.06 ) (0.08 ) (0.03 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 11,642,550 10,282,669 11,667,545 10,380,944





Reborn Coffee, Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)