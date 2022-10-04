Quorum Information Technologies Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 6th, 2022

Quorum invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend a real-time, interactive investor presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: QIS; OTC Pink: QIFTF), a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) rely on for their operations, today announced that Maury Marks, President, and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 6th, 2022.



A combination of purposeful product investment and four strategic acquisitions in the last five years has given Quorum a uniquely integrated product suite of 12 essential software solutions used in whole or in part by over 1,450 dealership customers. At least one of Quorum’s software solutions is installed in 42% and 0.6% of the franchised automotive dealerships in Canada and the US, respectively.

DATE: October 6th, 2022

TIME: 12:00 pm ET (10:00 am MT)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3QdrNKE



Available for one-on-one meetings: Friday, October 7 and Tuesday, October 11, 2022

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights:

Quorum announced the acquisition of Accessible Accessories on March 10 th , 2022, marking the company’s fourth acquisition in five years.

, 2022, marking the company’s fourth acquisition in five years. Quorum announced Q2 2022 Results on August 24, 2022, and again posted record total and recurring revenues.

on August 24, 2022, and again posted record total and recurring revenues. In response to the current economic environment, Quorum is engaging in a balanced approach to deliver a streamlined growth strategy with improved profitability, which includes: Leveraging our $55 million annual SaaS cross-selling opportunity across the existing customer base, driven primarily through Quorum’s four acquisitions. This is a two times growth opportunity beyond the current Q2 2022 $28 million SaaS revenue run rate; Implementing a streamlined new customer acquisition strategy of “landing and expanding”, utilizing the highest market demand products from our suite of 12 software solutions; and Focusing on improving EBITDA margins and operating free cash flow by leveraging cost efficiencies available now that we have integrated all four acquisitions into a single “One Quorum” team.



About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations. Quorum’s brands include:

Quorum’s Dealership Management System (DMS) called XSellerator, which automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

called XSellerator, which automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction. DealerMine CRM , a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership. Autovance , a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solution.

, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solution. Accessible Accessories , a digital retailing platform that allows franchised dealerships to efficiently increase their vehicle accessories revenue.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the symbol QIS, and on the OTC Pink under the symbol QIFTF. For additional investor information, please visit www.QuorumInformationSystems.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Daniela Trnka

Investor Relations

403-777-0036

Daniela.Trnka@QuorumInfoTech.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com