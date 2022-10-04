NeoGames’ Pariplay Maintains North American Momentum with Connecticut Licenses

Constitution State becomes latest to approve Pariplay application

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today that its subsidiary, Pariplay, has been approved as a supplier in Connecticut, the fifth state in which the company is now able to operate in the United States.



Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGames, said: “We are delighted to have gained our Connecticut license, which is our fifth awarded to Pariplay in the United States. Our bold approach to entering regulated markets is something we’re very proud of, and this is allowing us to continue to excel as a business.”

Lawrence Hanlin, Head of Compliance at Pariplay, said: “As more and more markets embrace regulation in the United States, we’re given further opportunities to make a real impact for operators and partners alike. Connecticut marks an important milestone for us in our quest to be the leading aggregator across the States, and we’re very proud of all we have achieved so far, with us now live in five of the six markets which allow for online slot gaming.”

The supplier has been given its Online Gaming Service Provider and Gaming Services Registration Exemption, provided by the State of Connecticut, as well as its Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation (Connecticut) license, as it continues to enjoy success in North America.

Operators throughout the Constitution State, home to more than 3 million people, will now be able to partner with Pariplay and gain access to its Fusion® platform, which boasts more than 14,000 titles from over 80 leading providers.

Fusion® combines localized content with market-leading games, as well as expertly designed gamification and player retention tools.

The Connecticut license becomes the fifth awarded to Pariplay in the US, following Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia and New Jersey, allowing the supplier to operate in five of the six states where iGaming is regulated in the country. In addition, the company is live in Alberta and Ontario, Canada, and will soon be available in five other Canadian provinces.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

