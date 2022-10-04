Exagen Announces Appointment of Andrew L. Concoff MD, FACR, CAQSM, as Chief Innovation Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced the appointment of Andrew L. Concoff M.D. FACR, CAQSM as Chief Innovation Officer. In this role, Dr. Concoff will lead the company’s rheumatoid arthritis medical initiatives, including the AVISE® RADR platform (Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Response). Dr. Concoff will be a key principal in strategy, business development, portfolio management, pipeline prioritization, and formation of new business ventures, as well as the advancement of innovative access partnerships with payors and governments globally.



“Exagen is deeply committed to rheumatology where we believe there are significant unmet needs in the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune diseases, that our tests can uniquely address,” said Ron Rocca, President and Chief Executive Officer, Exagen. “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Concoff to our Executive Leadership Team as we enter the next phase of innovation for Exagen. We believe his clinical experience in rheumatology and leadership will be instrumental in our pursuit to transform the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases.”

Dr. Concoff has more than fifteen years of clinical practice in rheumatology, having completed his fellowship at the University of California, Los Angeles. He earned a B.S. in Psychobiology from UCLA, an M.D. from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston where he also completed coursework toward a Master’s in Clinical Research. Dr. Concoff joins Exagen from United Rheumatology, where his work as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer enables him to create, model, and implement value-based programs with payors, quality improvement initiatives with pharmaceutical manufacturers, and other clinical care innovations with stakeholders across the musculoskeletal ecosystem. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Rheumatology and has served on numerous national guideline committees, most recently as Chair of the Knee Osteoarthritis and Ultrasound Guideline Committees for United Rheumatology.

“By committing to develop individualized testing that predicts medication response in rheumatoid arthritis, Exagen has vaulted to the vanguard of the precision revolution in rheumatology. My role will be to foster an environment that maximizes the impact of transformative laboratory capabilities, such as this, across the rheumatology ecosystem. Our goal is to turn guesses into answers,” said Dr. Concoff, “providing physicians, and their patients, with the personalized results they need to aim higher, toward previously unattainable levels of autoimmune disease control and health. The spirit of pioneering scientific innovation is alive and well at Exagen and we plan to harness it to generate testing that brings the future that patients and clinicians have longed for to the clinics where they meet.”

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostic, prognostic, and monitoring testing solutions. Exagen is a patient focused, discovery driven organization built on the success of AVISE® testing and is investing in its product pipeline to support patients throughout their autoimmune diagnosis and treatment journeys. The goal at Exagen is to assist patients, physicians, and payors by enabling precision medicine. Exagen is located in San Diego County with clinical and research and development laboratories in Vista, CA.



For more information, please visit Exagen.com and follow @ExagenInc on Twitter.



Forward Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Exagen’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefit of Dr. Concoff’s employment with Exagen, including the development of the AVISE® RADR platform. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to adversely affect its business, financial condition and results of operations, including as a result of slowdown in its operations as well as those of its suppliers and courier services, impeding patient movement and interruptions to healthcare services causing a decrease in test volumes, disruptions to the supply chain of material needed for its tests causing an increase in cost per test, its sales and commercialization activities and its ability to receive specimens and perform or deliver the results from its tests, delays in reimbursement and coverage decisions from Medicare and third-party payors and in interactions with regulatory authorities, and delays in ongoing and planned clinical trials involving its tests; Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products and promoted therapeutics among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community; Exagen’s ability to successfully execute on its business strategies; third-party payors not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for Exagen’s testing products or promoted therapeutics, including Exagen’s ability to collect funds due; expectations regarding its pipeline products, including the development of the AVISE® RADR platform; Exagen’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting Exagen’s business; and other risks described in Exagen’s prior press releases and Exagen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Exagen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

