Immucor and Pirche announce multi-year partnership

/EIN News/ -- NORCROSS, Ga. and BERLIN, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immucor, Inc., a global leader in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics, and Pirche AG, the global leader in AI-powered molecular matching and prediction analysis, announced a multi-year partnership to expand Immucor’s transplant diagnostics software, representing a continued contribution of novel approaches to innovate in the field of histocompatibility. Immucor will also make an investment in Pirche as part of this partnership.

Immucor announced their goal to provide users a seamless and direct interface with the Pirche epitope matching prediction pipeline in their transplant analysis software. The collaboration includes exclusive access to PIRCHE scores and embedded visualizations for antibody analysis within Immucor’s next generation analysis software.

“Offering access to cutting edge capabilities is essential for the rapidly evolving needs of the HLA testing community. The establishment of our partnership with Pirche will allow transplant histocompatibility laboratories the option to integrate their data with PIRCHE easily,” said Avi Pelossof, Immucor’s President and CEO.

For 40 years Immucor has focused on improving patient outcomes by bringing together best-in-class solutions developed to meet specific clinical needs. Christie Otis, Immucor’s Chief Marketing Officer commented: “With this addition, we are positioned to provide a unique offering that allows laboratories to utilize Single Antigen results from our LIFECODES® LSATM Assays, HLA typing results from both our LIFECODES HLA SSO Typing Kits and our MIA FORA® NGS Kits and the ability to calculate T-cell and B-cell epitope matching (PIRCHE-II and Pirche-Snowflake) scores seamlessly in one software.”

The Pirche portfolio of epitope analysis is a novel approach to understanding the immunological risk assessment for a transplant patient at the molecular level. “PIRCHE-II is the only T-cell epitope-based algorithm validated to provide known risk assessment,” said Thomas Klein, Founder and CEO of Pirche. “We are extremely excited to partner with Immucor and explore the capabilities we have together to enhance histocompatibility analysis for the benefit of patients.”

Immucor and Pirche will share their latest innovations at the 48th annual meeting of The American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (ASHI). ASHI will be held live in Las Vegas, NV, as well as virtually, from October 24-28, 2022.

About Immucor

Founded in 1982, Immucor is a global leader in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics that facilitate patient-donor compatibility. We strive to create a world where anyone, anywhere in need of transfusion or transplantation gets the right blood or transplant that is safe, accessible and affordable. With the right match, we can transform a life together. To learn more, visit www.immucor.com .

About Pirche AG

Pirche AG, headquartered in Berlin, Germany is a leading artificial intelligence company focused on establishing digital solutions in molecular medicine. We aim to provide clinical decision support for predictive medicine through AI-powered algorithms. With better matching we help clinicians to individualize care to bring a better quality of life to transplant patients. To learn more visit www.pirche.com.

