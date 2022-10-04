Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,387 in the last 365 days.

Adeia Renews Long-term Intellectual Property License with Foxtel

New Agreement Enables Foxtel to Continue Delivering the Ultimate Entertainment Discovery Experience to Subscribers in Australia

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foxtel, Australia’s leading pay-TV platform, and Adeia Inc., the newly independent IP licensing business (Nasdaq: ADEA), today announced that Foxtel has signed a multi-year intellectual property (IP) license renewal. This agreement offers Foxtel’s pay-TV platform as well as Foxtel’s online streaming platforms, including Foxtel Now, Kayo, and Binge, ongoing access to Adeia’s industry-leading media technology patent portfolio.

“We believe that our relationship with Foxtel demonstrates how pay-TV and OTT providers around the world use Adeia’s intellectual property to reach consumers in more innovative ways,” said Dr. Mark Kokes, Chief Licensing Officer and General Manager of Adeia’s media business. “We are proud to continue working with Foxtel, one of Australia's most innovative media companies, to enable the next-generation of entertainment technology.”

Adeia has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. Adeia’s innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers’ day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling Adeia’s customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

About Adeia Inc.
Adeia invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment in an increasingly connected world. From TVs to smartphones, and across all types of entertainment experiences, Adeia’s technologies allow users to manage content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit adeia.com.

Contact:
Jill Koval, Arbor Advisory Group
ir@adeia.com

SOURCE: Adeia Inc.
ADEA


Primary Logo

You just read:

Adeia Renews Long-term Intellectual Property License with Foxtel

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.