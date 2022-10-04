Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,278 in the last 365 days.

LM Funding to Present at Dawson James Securities 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12th

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) ("LM Funding" or "LMFA") announced today that Bruce Rodgers, Chairman, President and CEO and Richard Russell, Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding, will present at the Dawson James Securities 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2022 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida. 

Management will present on Wednesday, October 12th at 5:00 pm ET. A webcast of the Company’s presentation can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/dawson7/lmfa/2010880.

To access subsequent archived recordings for the presentation, please visit the LM Funding website at https://ir.lmfunding.com/news-events/ir-calendar. To register for the conference and participate in 1on1 meetings please click this link, Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. 

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. http://www.dawsonjames.com

CONTACT:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1020
Email: LMFA@crescendo-ir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

LM Funding to Present at Dawson James Securities 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12th

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.