Stellantis to Announce Third Quarter 2022, Shipments and Revenues on November 3

AMSTERDAM, October 4, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. announced today that its Third Quarter 2022 Shipments and Revenues will be released on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the Q3 2022 Shipments and Revenues will begin at 1:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The related press release and presentation material are expected to be posted under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com at approximately 8:00 a.m. CET / 3:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Details for accessing this presentation are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. For those unable to participate in the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible on the Company’s corporate website (www.stellantis.com).

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA   +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Valérie GILLOT   +33 6 83 92 92 96 – valerie.gillot@stellantis.com Nathalie ROUSSEL   +33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com 		 

