NEXGEL to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in October 2022

LANGHORNE, Pa., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company") NXGL NXGLW))), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, announced that Adam Levy, CEO, will participate at the Dawson James Securities 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference in Jupiter, Florida and the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference in Los Angeles, California in October 2022.



Dawson James Securities 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 12th, 2022

Time: Wednesday, October 12th at 5:00 P.M. ET

Location: Wyndham Grand Hotel at Jupiter, Florida

To attend, please contact your Dawson James representative.

LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 25th – Wednesday, October 27th, 2022

Time: Wednesday, October 26th at 8:30 A.M. PT

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel at Los Angeles, California

To attend, register here.

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with NEXGEL, please contact your Dawson James representative, LD Micro representative or send an email to NEXGEL@kcsa.com.

About NEXGEL, INC.



NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

