Altus Capital Partners Completes First Acquisition for Winsert With Alloy Cast Products, Inc.

Acquisition will support Winsert's long-term growth initiatives and add to the company's high-quality product offerings

Winsert, a global advanced manufacturer of critical metal parts for Fortune 500 OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and portfolio company of Altus Capital Partners, today announced the acquisition of Alloy Cast Products, Inc. (ACP), an investment casting and machining manufacturer of exotic cobalt alloys headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ. This is Altus' first add-on investment for Winsert since acquiring the company earlier this year.

Winsert is an award-winning Wisconsin-based manufacturer and a leading global provider of innovative alloy solutions. Winsert's vast alloy portfolio consists of corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant, and high-temperature alloys that are designed for various applications within internal combustion engines, power generation, emissions controls, aerospace, and industrial valves. The acquisition of ACP will allow for additional products and services to be offered to the two companies' current and prospective customers.

"ACP's experience, manufacturing methods, and alloy portfolio are well known in the marketplace and will enhance Winsert's metal forming capabilities," said Greg L. Greenberg, Senior Partner of Altus Capital Partners. "We look forward to our continued partnership to grow Winsert with strategic acquisitions that will deliver high-quality products to its customers."

Mark Coduti, Winsert's President, said, "We are excited to add ACP's capabilities to the Winsert family. The combining of our advanced machining and vast alloy portfolio with their investment casting capabilities really creates significant opportunities in all the markets we serve. The customers of both Winsert and ACP will benefit from this complimentary acquisition."

About Winsert

Headquartered in Marinette, Wisconsin, Winsert utilizes patented and proprietary alloys to develop fast, effective, and affordable solutions for their OEM partners around the world. Winsert's alloys serve as true replacement materials for expensive high cobalt and nickel content materials. With the ever-fluctuating metal markets and cobalt instability, Winsert's patented and proprietary alloys provide peace of mind in terms of proven performance as well as cost savings and cost stability. For more information, please visit www.winsert.com.

About Alloy Cast Products, Inc.

Alloy Cast Products, Inc. is an organization that is known around the world for its investment casting of wear and corrosion resistant alloys. Their focus has always been castings and machine finished parts made from exotic cobalt-based alloys, primarily from their trademark REXALLOY®. Their client base currently consists of some of the world's largest and most demanding companies. For more information on Alloy Cast Products, Inc., please visit www.alloycastproducts.com.

About Altus Capital Partners

Altus Capital Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in middle market niche-manufacturing businesses. Our exclusive focus on manufacturing provides us with a unique understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by companies in the sector. We utilize a patient, thoughtful investment approach and seek to partner with the management teams of our operating companies to achieve growth. For more information, please visit www.altuscapitalpartners.com.

