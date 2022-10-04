Surge Protection Devices Market to Register 5.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -Array of advantages of surge protection devices that makes them key component of electrical installation protection systems used in communication, electrical power supply, and telephone networks fuels the growth of surge protection devices market. Surge protection devices are mainly, the most efficient type of high voltage protection device. This opens enormous opportunities for surge protection device manufacturers to manufacture products for increasing use of electric equipment in home entertainment systems and personal computers. The surge protection devices market size was pegged at US$ 2.9 Bn in 2021.



Rising adoption of electrical equipment that requires stable power supply emphasizes the importance of improving reliability and power quality levels of electric systems. This stokes demand for surge protection devices that can save expensive electronic equipment from being damaged. The availability of types of surge protection devices, for large number of technologically advanced electrical equipment, thus augments the surge protection devices market.

Increasing adoption of electronic equipment in manufacturing, commercial establishments, and residential sector is compelling the need for power-quality protection equipment. Need for surge protection of entire manufacturing facility and individual equipment gathers steam, as transient voltages and surges can impact productivity and profitability. Furthermore, rapid rise in demand for technologically advanced appliances such as LED televisions, personal computers, and printers is catalyzing surge protection devices market growth.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2939

Surge Protection Devices Market – Key Findings of the Report

Economic growth and rise in disposable income has led to increasing demand for electronic devices in developing nations. Advances in electronic devices, which includes increased use of microprocessors, and continued miniaturization of microelectronic components is necessitating adoption of power surge protection devices.

Plug-in type segment held the leading surge protection devices market share in 2021. Characteristic of surge protection plug-in devices to be connected into grounded electrical outlet or directly into the appliance demonstrates dominance of the segment.

In terms of discharge current, 10 kA-25 kA segment is anticipated to emerge attractive during the forecast period. Increasing demand for 10 kA – 25 kA type discharge current protection devices such as TVs, and computers is anticipated to drive growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing surge protection devices market during the forecast period. Rampant industrialization and urbanization that relies extensively on electrical equipment accounts for mounting demand for surge protection devices. Furthermore, economic growth in developing nations, leading to increased adoption of electronic and electrical devices is driving demand for surge protection devices to prevent damage associated with voltage fluctuation.

North America held key share of surge protection devices market in 2021. Substantial demand for surge protection devices for industrial applications drives growth in the region.



Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=2939

Surge Protection Devices Market – Growth Drivers

Proliferation of the electronics industry, with steep rise in demand for electronic devices is fueling the growth of surge protection devices market

Rising demand for designated devices from industrial and commercial sectors for protection of electrical devices from load imbalance propels surge protection devices market.



Surge Protection Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the surge protection devices market are;

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric

General Electric

LittleFuse

Tripp Lite

Raycap Corporation

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

Havells India Ltd.

Belkin International

Rev Ritter GmbH

Phoenic Contact GmbH

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2939

The surge protection devices market is segmented as follows;

Surge Protection Devices Market, by Type

Hard-Wired

Plug-In

Line Cord



Surge Protection Devices Market, by Discharge Current

Below 10 kA

10 kA – 25 kA

Above 25 kA



Surge Protection Devices Market, by End –use

Industrial

Commercial

Residential



Surge Protection Devices Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Electronics and Semiconductors Research Reports

Temperature Sensor Market - The global temperature sensor market is expected to reach value of US$ 10.6 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031

Substation Automation Market - The global substation automation market is expected to reach US$ 51.65 Bn by the end of 2031

Microgrid-as-a-Service Market - The global microgrid-as-a-service market is expected to reach US$ 7.83 Bn by the end of 2031

Smart Water Meter Market - The global smart water meter market is expected to reach US$ 6.29 Bn by the end of 2031

Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Market - The global free space optics (FSO) communication market is expected to reach US$ 14.3 Bn by the end of 2031

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market - The global smart power distribution systems market is expected to cross the value of US$ 96.1 Bn by the end of 2031

Metrology Services Market - The global metrology services market is expected to cross the value of US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2031

Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market - The global automated test equipment (ATE) market is expected to cross the value of US$ 9.02 Bn by the end of 2031

Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market - The global passive optical LAN (POL) market is expected to cross the value of US$ 295 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers the latest market research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com