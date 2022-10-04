Jushi Holdings Inc. Strengthens Board of Directors and Senior Leadership Team

JUSH JUSHF , a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, today announced that it has appointed Bill Wafford to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. In addition to his appointment as Independent Director, Mr. Wafford will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Wafford is a highly skilled leader with over 25 years of finance and management consulting experience. Over the course of his career, he has led all aspects of finance, strategy, and execution within several Fortune 500 public and private companies in the retail industry. His deep breadth of experience spans various functions, including accounting, corporate venture capital, M&A, and real estate, in addition to corporate strategy, investor relations, internal audit functions, and procurement and supply chain management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill and advance our commitment to robust governance through the expansion of our Board," said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. "Bill's impressive background and strong financial acumen will provide valuable perspectives as we enhance board oversight and strengthen the Company's financial reporting, particularly with our new status as a U.S. reporting issuer. We look forward to Bill's contributions as we look to achieve accelerated profitability through the remainder of the year."

Mr. Wafford added, "I would like to thank Jim and the Board for welcoming me at such an exciting period in the evolution of Jushi. I look forward to working with the Company's highly skilled Directors and contributing both my expertise and insights to drive sustained growth and value for our shareholders as this dynamic industry rapidly matures."

Mr. Wafford currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Everlane, a digitally native apparel, footwear and accessories brand that is leading the fashion industry toward a more environmentally conscious sustainable future. Prior to Everlane, he served as Chief Financial Officer of JCPenney, one of the largest retail department chains in the U.S., The Vitamin Shoppe, a specialty retailer of nutritional products, and Thrasio, a global consumer goods company. Mr. Wafford also previously served as Partner of the advisory practice group at KPMG, after holding various executive finance roles with Walgreens Boots Alliance, Target, Archstone Consulting, and Bank of America.

Management Update

The Company also announced that it has bolstered its senior leadership team with the promotion of Tobi Lebowitz to Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Lebowitz joined the Company in 2019 and was part of the core team which brought Jushi public shortly thereafter. Since then, she has played an instrumental role in the execution of various initiatives across the business, including strategic M&A, business development, and high-stakes litigation. Ms. Lebowitz previously held the role of Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Legal Affairs.

Mr. Cacioppo added, "Tobi has contributed greatly to our success and growth over the years, and I could not be more delighted to welcome her to the Executive team as Chief Legal Officer. Her recent involvement in the successful filing of our S-1 and SEC registration is just one of her many notable achievements, and we look forward to seeing all that Tobi will continue to accomplish as a valued member of Jushi."

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit