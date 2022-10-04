Enovix Celebrates Fremont Manufacturing Week & U.S. Manufacturing Day

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation ("Enovix") ENVX the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced the company is celebrating Fremont Manufacturing Week and U.S. Manufacturing Day, hosting multiple student tours with the City of Fremont and actively hiring positions throughout the company.



"We're thrilled to open our doors to local students who are interested in learning more about U.S. innovation and manufacturing," said Harrold Rust, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enovix. "While we still have to rely on global supply chains for some of our inputs, Enovix is one of the few companies that assembles its battery cells in the U.S. The City of Fremont is a hub for U.S. battery innovation and continues to be a great location for our company due to its support of commercial manufacturers and its large pool of qualified talent."

"Manufacturing Week is a celebration of Fremont's industries and our youth," said Lily Mei, Mayor of Fremont. "A single tour can spark curiosity, quite literally opening doors for students of diverse backgrounds into the world of innovation that exists in their backyard. Among the world-class companies participating this year is Enovix, who is hosting their inaugural Manufacturing Week tour at their newly commissioned Fab-1 battery manufacturing facility in Fremont. We are grateful of Enovix's continued investment and excited for students to experience the company's technology development firsthand."

Manufacturing (MFG) Day began in 2012 and is observed by the U.S. Department of Commerce on the first Friday in October. The Enovix leadership team will host several tours during the week so local students can learn more about the history of the company and see its Fab-1 manufacturing facility in action. The company began shipping its first commercial battery cells earlier this year.

"It's an exciting time at Enovix and I'm incredibly proud to share how far we've come in just over a year with students who are eager to learn more about manufacturing and what sets us apart," said Tom Surrette, Senior Vice President, Operations of Enovix. "We co-locate operations and R&D so a day doesn't go by when we aren't innovating. We're happy to show students and local officials our products, equipment and manufacturing process and demonstrate what it looks like to ramp a new, breakthrough technology and process."

Enovix is hosting students from Mission Valley ROP High School Vocational Program and Cal State East Bay. To find more information on open positions at Enovix, please visit: www.enovix.com/careers.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

