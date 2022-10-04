Global Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Markets, 2022-2027: Expanding IoT Ecosystem & Rising Use of Mids in Automotive Industry

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The molded interconnect device (MID) market is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 to USD 2.7 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6%

The major driving factors for the growth of the molded interconnect device (MID) market include the growing advancement in automotive vertical.

Connectors and switches to have significant market size of molded interconnect device (MID) market during the forecast period

Connectors and switches are mainly used in automotive and medical industries. In the automotive Vertical, connectors find application in navigation devices, infotainment systems, cameras, and so on. MID technology is used in connectors to improve assembly operability, provide electrical and mechanical reliability, and offer compactness. Limited space issue in switches can be solved using MID technology

Telecommunication to have second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the telecommunications sector, MIDs are used in mobile phones and landline phones, remote controls, and the global telecommunications infrastructure such as satellites, base equipment, and network equipment. Generally, telecommunications based on the network are used in three different broad business areas, namely, central office, outside plants, and mobility.

Central office refers to large facilities where very high-volume communications are switched and processed; outside plants refer to switching stations where distributive switching occurs for commercial and home landlines; and the third area is mobility, where tower-based power and grounding supports mobile communication transmission.

US to grow with highest CAGR in North America during the forecast period.

The US is the major revenue generator for players dealing in MIDs in North America. In 2021, the US accounted for highest CAGR of the MID market in North America, owing to the presence of leading manufacturers such as Molex, Arlington Plating Company, Amphenol Corporation, and Kyocera AVX Corporation.

These manufacturers provide a comprehensive range of MID products to enhance the electrical connectivity and performance of the equipment or devices across various applications. Consumer electronics, medical, telecommunication, and industrial applications are driving the demand for MIDs in the US.

The consumer electronics market in the US has been continuously growing. Moreover, it has been observed that the demand for miniaturized packages has started gaining momentum in consumer electronics, automotive components, medical equipment, and other devices.

Competitive landscape

Key players operating in the market are Molex (US), LPKF Laser & Electronics (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Taoglas (Dublin), Arlington Plating Company (US), Amphenol Corporation (US), MID Solutions (Germany), 2E mechatronic (Germany), KYOCERA AVX (US), and Johnan (Japan).

Premium Insights

Increasing Use of Molded Interconnect Devices in Automotive Industry to Offer Opportunities for Market Growth from 2022 to 2027

Sensors to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Consumer Electronics Vertical to Hold Largest Share of Mid Market During Forecast Period

Lds to Have Largest Market Size for Lds Process During Forecast Period

Mid Market to Record Highest CAGR in China in 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Use of Lds in Production of 5G Antennas

Increasing Use of Mids in Medical Devices

Rising Demand for Miniaturization in Consumer Electronics Industry

Intensifying Need to Reduce E-Waste

Restraints

Technological Monopoly of Lds Equipment Manufacturers

Opportunities

Rising Use of Mids in Automotive Industry

Expanding IoT Ecosystem

Opportunities for Chip-Level Optical Interconnects

Challenges

Incompatibility with Electronic Packages

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development

Manufacturing

Assembly

Marketing and Sales

End-Users

Technology Analysis

3D Molded Interconnect Devices

Laser Plasma Patterning

Company Profiles

Key Companies

Molex

Lpkf Laser & Electronics

Te Connectivity

Taoglas

Amphenol Corporation

Harting

Arlington Plating Company

Mid Solutions Gmbh

2E Mechatronic

Kyocera Avx

Johnan

Other Important Players

Teprosa

Sunway Communication

Axon Cable

S2P

Suzhou Cicor Technology Co. Ltd

Tactotek

Duratech Industries

Tekra

Yomura Technologies

Macdermid Alpha Electronics

Galtronics

Yazaki Corporation

Chogori Technology

Suzhou Zeetek Electronics

Toyo Connectors

Sinoplast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3fr6y

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900