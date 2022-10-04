Submit Release
Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Webcast HPE Securities Analyst Meeting 2022

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE will host its Securities Analyst Meeting on October 19, 2022. Join the live webcast to hear Antonio Neri, president and CEO, and Tarek Robbiati, executive vice president and CFO, discuss HPE's vision, strategy, and financial outlook.

The webcast will begin Wednesday, October 19 at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET) and will be available at www.hpe.com/investor/SAM2022. Following the executives' presentations, HPE will hold a live Q&A session.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year. For additional information, see investors.hpe.com.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

