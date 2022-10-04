Identity and Access Security Leaders, SDG Corporation and CoreBlox Announce Strategic Transaction
Leaders in cyber and identity security solutions combine to solve complex security challenges at scaleNORWALK, CT, US, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDG, a global cybersecurity, identity governance, GRC, risk consulting and advisory firm announced the acquisition of CoreBlox, a premier provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions for enterprise, federated, and cloud environments. The transaction brings together two complementary firms with deep expertise and heritage in identity security to deliver thought leadership, architecture, and engineering that solves complex challenges and accelerates digital transformation for its combined clients.
CoreBlox, founded by former engineers for SiteMinder at Netegrity, focuses on delivering best in class access management architecture, integration, and managed services. As trusted partners to companies such as Ping Identity, Radiant Logic, SailPoint, Okta, Broadcom, and others, CoreBlox consultants bring skills, experience, and business acumen to ensure successful outcomes. Driven by a practical and disciplined approach to architecture, design, implementation, and support for these industry-leading technologies, CoreBlox consultants function as an integral part of customer teams, to build future-proof solutions that can adapt to their unique needs and changing business environment.
“The combination of SDG and CoreBlox will increase the depth of identity and access governance-related expertise and capabilities at both firms and expand our global presence,” stated Ajay Gupta, President, and CEO of SDG. “CoreBlox is a successful firm with a strong client base and comprehensive identity and access governance service offerings. The synergy created from the merger of our shared culture, values, and approach to client success will also enable building at scale and foster the expansion of growth opportunities for our employees.”
Chad Northrup, President of CoreBlox adds, “With this transaction we are excited to join forces with and come aboard the SDG platform as leading global providers of identity and access management and related cyber risk solutions. This is great news for our shared clients. SDG’s comprehensive IP-led advisory, transformation, and managed services for identity security, risk, and compliance, will both enhance and expand our combined solution portfolio and enable us to further ensure our ability to deliver innovative best-of-breed cyber security solutions and support to our shared clients.”
About CoreBlox
CoreBlox is a premier provider of Identity and Access Management solutions for enterprise, federated, and cloud environments. CoreBlox combines a deep knowledge of Identity and Access Management technologies and a broad range of experience with complex environments to optimize client investments in web security technologies. As trusted partners to companies like Ping Identity, Radiant Logic, SailPoint, Okta, Broadcom, and others, CoreBlox consultants ensure successful client outcomes for every client engagement. Visit www.coreblox.com to learn more.
About SDG
SDG is a global cybersecurity, identity governance, GRC, risk consulting and advisory firm. SDG’s SaaS platform TruOps in combination with its services deliver a comprehensive range of identity, cybersecurity, risk, compliance, and cloud security solutions that enable organizations to identify and mitigate cyber risk, protect cyber assets, and manage their business securely.
To learn how SDG can help ensure the security and compliance of your technology and data infrastructure visit: www.sdgc.com and www.truops.com.
