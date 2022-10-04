MCI Onehealth Expands Data Insights Offering with Innovative AI-driven Continuing Medical Education

Subsidiary Khure Health’s Clinical Clarity offering enhances accredited learning for physicians and drives full practice Quality Improvement

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, and Khure Health, an MCI wholly-owned subsidiary that provides artificial intelligence-based patient screening solutions, are pleased to announce the launch of Clinical Clarity, a resource for significantly enhanced physician continuing medical education (CME) that has immediate impact on patient care pathways.

Clinical Clarity is now offered on Khure Health’s platform, which is North America’s most advanced AI-enabled clinical decision support software with over 100 disease specific algorithms and educational content. Through Clinical Clarity, Khure Health now offers an evolutionary advancement in CME delivery, allowing physicians to take certified CME courses from within the Khure platform and, with the click of a button, immediately apply their learning across their entire practice to improve patient care.

“MCI’s tech and data-enabled high-performance healthcare network helps address urgent health system issues. With Khure Health’s innovative CME delivery via Clinical Clarity, we’re providing a much-needed service to overburdened doctors, while empowering them to immediately optimize the care of their patients at risk of rare, complex and chronic disease,” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of MCI.

The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care and Ontario Health are working together to align quality improvement efforts to better reflect current priorities and health system changes, and some medical organizations have existing legislative and/or contractual obligations to complete clinical Quality Improvement Plans (QIPs). Clinical Clarity offers physicians the ability to efficiently develop and complete QIPs through the use of Khure’s advanced technology.

“Certified CME is required for physicians to maintain their licensing. But traditional CME has historically been inconvenient, overly time-consuming and often difficult to implement across an entire practice given the need to manually screen through patient charts to identify appropriate patients and then take appropriate actions with extensive documentation. This is where advanced technology can help. Physicians taking these courses and health stakeholders supporting and sponsoring CME need a better solution,” said Don Watts, President of Khure Health. “With Clinical Clarity, efficient learning can be enhanced and immediately applied to optimize the care of appropriate patients in a physician’s practice. It is potentially game changing for physicians who are immensely over-burdened these days, but still need to continue to educate themselves as medical science progresses.”

Khure Health’s Clinical Clarity offering is part of MCI’s growing suite of data-driven solutions. Currently, MCI provides data insights as a service in six categories: rare disease; complex major medical/chronic; patient cohort building; clinical trial recruitment; synthetic health data and bespoke insights. Such services are targeted at pharmaceutical companies, life science companies, precision medicine companies and top-tier university centres, providing access to valuable insights to improve care and inform commercial, medical and market access strategies.

“MCI is, yet again, proud to be transforming primary care delivery with precision medicine technologies, novel referral optimization and custom tech-forward initiatives. We’re confident that we’ll see interest in Clinical Clarity from primary care physicians, specialists, physician societies, and the many sponsors of CME programming,” added Dobranowski.

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada's leading primary care networks with nearly 260 physicians and specialists, serves more than one million patients annually and had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year, including online visits via mciconnect.ca . MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 600 corporate customers.

