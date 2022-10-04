Big Idea Ventures’ latest cohort of startups enable scale and commercialization for the alternative protein industry

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Big Idea Ventures, global leader in early-stage investments in the alternative protein sector, revealed its latest accelerator cohort today.

Seventeen early-stage startups were selected for pre-seed investment as part of Big Idea Ventures’ bi-annual new protein accelerator program. Investments were made through the firm’s three offices in New York, Paris and Singapore and the firm’s first fund - New Protein Fund I ($50M+ AUM).

“The 17 companies in our latest cohort are all working to solve key challenges in the alternative protein industry today. From new extraction and fermentation methods to AI-enabled micro fluids, connected bioreactors, and cell-based fats, these companies offer compelling solutions to scale production, cut costs and improve both the nutrition and taste profiles of alternative protein products.

I encourage investors, corporate leaders, and partners to reach out to the founders of the companies that most excite them and find out more about the innovative technologies and applications they are developing,” said Andrew D. Ive, Founder and Managing General Partner of Big Idea Ventures.

New York Accelerator

“For the 6th cohort working with our New York team, we are excited to welcome a collaborative minded group of founders from diverse backgrounds, spanning multiple countries,” said Caroline Mak, Big Idea Venture’s Program Director in New York.

“From cultivated fats to manufacturing support, we continue to see trends towards creating technical innovations that we believe will drive and support the ecosystem of alternative proteins as a whole.”

Cultimate Foods (Germany) — a cellular agriculture company that creates alternative fat ingredients for plant-based meat products. Unlike other fat alternatives, this company replicates the structure of animal fat tissue. Their technological approach of combining fat cells and plant-based proteins creates the structure of their ingredient while reducing costs.

Singapore Accelerator

“In alignment with Singapore's development of advanced infrastructure for alternative protein, our 6th cohort spans innovative solutions for both upstream and downstream processes of fermentation and cellular agriculture. From bioreactors to cell lines and even microcarriers, supporting these auxiliary services will bring us closer to commercialisation and price parity,” said Dr. Dalal AlGhawas, Big Idea Venture’s Program Director in Singapore.

ImpacFat (Singapore) — specializes in the production of cultivated fat to greatly enhance the flavor, texture, aroma and nutrition of alternative protein products. This is the first company with a focus on fish cell-based fat. The team has filed IP for their technology and currently works on scale-up manufacturing and optimisation of the taste and nutritional values of novel foods.

Paris Accelerator

“With our 6th cohort, it is inspiring that we continue to see a strong trend of advanced technical achievements with start-ups that are IP driven,” said Henrietta Hearth, Vice President at Big Idea Ventures.

“We have also seen more and more companies focusing on alternative seafood as consumers start to understand the environmental impacts of fish consumption.”

Esencia (Germany) — Esencia Foods is Europe's first company building fish and seafood alternatives based on mushroom mycelium, using solid state fermentation. Its mission is to accelerate the world's transition toward a (sea-)food system that provides accessible and affordable nutrition for everyone by building a technology platform to recreate different fish and seafood types from mycelium. Esencia Foods pursues a vertically integrated business model, 'from lab to fork'.

About Big Idea Ventures

Big Idea Ventures is a venture firm focused on solving the world's greatest challenges by backing the world's best entrepreneurs, scientists and engineers. Through its three funds - the New Protein Fund, the Generation Food Rural Partners fund and the Strategic Opportunities fund - Big Idea Ventures invests in the best food, food technology and agritech companies globally. The firm has offices in New York, Paris and Singapore and has already invested in more than 100 companies across 22 countries. For more visit www.bigideaventures.com

New Protein Fund (NPF)

With the New Protein Fund, Big Idea Ventures invests in the best plant-based, cell-based and fermentation-enabled food, ingredient and technology companies. NPF I is backed by leading food corporations including AAK, Avril, Bel, Bühler, Givaudan, Meiji, Temasek Holdings, and Tyson Foods.

NPF II will be available in Q4 2022 and will build on the learnings of NPF I, allowing Big Idea Ventures to continue to invest in the most exciting alternative protein companies globally. For more information, visit https://bigideaventures.com/new-protein-fund/

