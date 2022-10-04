Bionano Genomics Announces Publication of Study from Sorbonne Université Showing that WGS Identified only 63% of Structural Variations that OGM Detected in Liver Cancer

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced the publication of a study showing the use of optical genome mapping (OGM) to investigate a molecular subgroup of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which is the most common form of liver cancer, in order to explore the complex structural variations (SVs) induced by replication stress. In this study, OGM helped unravel replication stress-induced events, which may cause or contribute to genomic instability in cancer cells, potentially leading to the activation of oncogenes and disruption of tumor suppressors.



The study, published in the journal Cancer Research by a team at Sorbonne Université, used a workflow that combined OGM and whole genome sequencing (WGS) in an effort to maximize the detection of pathogenic variants and likely pathogenic variants, and to investigate complex rearrangements and resolve them at base pair resolution. The workflow also allowed researchers to compare OGM to WGS, and they reported that, in this study, of all SVs detected using OGM, only 63% were also detected by WGS. OGM revealed a median of 1.4 times more SVs than WGS, ranging from classical tandem duplications to complex tumor initiating cells (TICs) with multiple template-switching events.

“Cancer is often thought of as a disease of structural variation, and this study illustrates how OGM has the potential to help unravel the complex mechanisms involved in oncogenesis. It shows that OGM can be more sensitive for detecting large structural variations than WGS and it provides a nice example of how complementary the two methods are,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics.

This publication can be found here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35395067/

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.biodiscovery.com

