MeiraGTx Announces the Upcoming Presentation of 15 Abstracts at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 2022 Annual Congress

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced the Company will exhibit 15 poster presentations at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 2022 Annual Congress, which will be held from October 11-14, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland.



The posters will include data from MeiraGTx’s novel gene regulation platform, including the first data demonstrating the potential to regulate CAR-T, as well as data from the Company’s promoter platforms and several new, optimized pre-clinical programs addressing severe unmet needs for indications such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Wilson’s disease. In addition, the Company will have presentations on its proprietary viral vector manufacturing technology and potency assay development.

“We’re pleased to present data illustrating the depth and versatility of MeiraGTx’s scientific platforms,” said Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of MeiraGTx. “The 15 published abstracts at this year’s ESGCT Congress reflect the extraordinary productivity of our research efforts in developing new technologies and applying them to the design of optimized genetic medicines, as well as innovation in manufacturing and process development technology. I am particularly excited for us to present our riboswitch gene regulation technology applied to cell therapy for the first time, in this case the regulation of CAR-Ts, which is a huge area of scientific and clinical interest,” continued Dr. Forbes. “We look forward to presenting these data highlighting our innovative platform technologies and broad R&D capabilities.”

Abstract Title (P101): AI-driven promoter optimization at MeiraGTx

Session Title: Advances in viral and non-viral vector design

Date: October 12, 2022

Abstract Title (P124): Promoter Engineering Platform at MeiraGTx

Session Title: Advances in viral and non-viral vector design

Date: October 13, 2022

Abstract Title (P243): UPF1 delivered by novel expression-enhanced promoters protects cultured neurons in a genetic ALS model

Session Title: CNS and sensory

Date: October 12, 2022

Abstract Title (P254): Optimization and scale-up of AAV2-AQP1 production using a novel transient transfection agent

Session Title: Developments in manufacturing and scale up

Date: October 13, 2022

Abstract Title (P264): Designing and screening formulations to improve manufacturability and distribution of AAV gene therapies

Session Title: Developments in manufacturing and scale up

Date: October 13, 2022

Abstract Title (P270): Use of anion exchange chromatography to provide high empty AAV capsid removal and product yields

Session Title: Developments in manufacturing and scale up

Date: October 13, 2022

Abstract Title (P320): Multivariate analysis for increased understanding of MeiraGTx upstream process

Session Title: Developments in manufacturing and scale up

Date: October 13, 2022

Abstract Title (P362): Development of AAV-UPF1 gene therapy to rescue ALS pathophysiology using microfluidic platforms

Session Title: Disease models (iPS derived and organoids)

Date: October 13, 2022

Abstract Title (P399): Titratable and reversible control of CAR-T cell receptor and activity by riboswitch via oral small molecule

Session Title: Engineered T and NK CARs and beyond

Date: October 12, 2022

Abstract Title (P436): Novel riboswitches regulate AAV-delivered transgene expression in mammals via oral small molecule inducers

Session Title: Gene and epigenetic editing

Date: October 13, 2022

Abstract Title (P553): Development of optimized ATP7B gene therapy vectors for the treatment of Wilson’s Disease with increased potency

Session Title: Metabolic diseases

Date: October 12, 2022

Abstract Title (P554): A CNS-targeted gene therapy for the treatment of obesity

Session Title: Metabolic diseases

Date: October 13, 2022

Abstract Title (561): Riboswitch-controlled delivery of therapeutic hormones for gene therapy

Session Title: Metabolic diseases

Date: October 12, 2022

Abstract Title (P622): Riboswitch-controlled delivery of therapeutic antibodies for gene therapy

Session Title: Other

Date: October 13, 2022

Abstract Title (P630): Improving AAV in vitro transducibility for cell-based potency assay development

Session Title: Other

Date: October 13, 2022

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, and a transformative gene regulation platform technology which allows tight, dose responsive control of gene expression by oral small molecules with dynamic range that can exceed 5000-fold. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring, and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx’s initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: ocular, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system, and salivary gland, MeiraGTx plans to expand its focus to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com.

Forward Looking Statement

