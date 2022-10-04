Nightfood Ice Cream to be Featured on vCommerce Leader QVC

/EIN News/ -- Nine-pint Flavor Bundle Debuts on Tuesday, October 4th at 4PM EST

TARRYTOWN, NY, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the nighttime snack category, announced today that Nightfood ice cream will make its third appearance today, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 on QVC®, a world leader in video commerce (vCommerce), , which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.

Nightfood ice cream is formulated for nighttime snacking, with protein, prebiotic fiber, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and vitamin B6. With its creamy texture, great taste, and nutritional profile, Nightfood has thousands of online reviews, averaging well over four stars on Social Nature.

“I’m excited to be going back on QVC,” commented Folkson. “It’s such a fun and high-energy event for me. Nighttime cravings can be such a challenge for so many people. We’re thankful to be able to spread the word to let people know that there’s a better way to snack when those cravings hit.”

Nightfood has appeared on QVC twice in recent months, having debuted on April 6, 2022. This time, there will be a new bundle for QVC shoppers, featuring a nine-pint sample pack, including popular flavors Midnight Chocolate, Cookies n’ Dreams, and After-Dinner Mint Chip. Many flavors of Nightfood ice cream are also available for sale on the QVC website.

Today’s appearance is scheduled to air between 4pm and 6pm eastern time, during Gourmet Holiday.

About Nightfood

Nightfood is pioneering the nighttime snack category.

