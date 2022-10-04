MIMEDX Appoints Matt Notarianni as Head of Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- Experienced Healthcare-focused Financial and Communications Leader to Strengthen and Expand Relationships with Investment Community

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), a transformational placental biologics company, today announced the appointment of Matt Notarianni as Head of Investor Relations (IR), effective immediately. Mr. Notarianni joins MIMEDX with over 15 years of healthcare-focused Wall Street and IR experience, most recently serving as head of IR for Cerus Corporation.



“I am delighted to welcome Matt to MIMEDX,” stated K. Todd Newton, MIMEDX interim Chief Executive Officer. “The breadth of Matt’s experience in healthcare-focused financial services, IR and strategy roles make him a great fit to amplify the MIMEDX story to the investment community. I look forward to working with Matt to continue to evolve our IR strategy and heighten our engagement level with current and prospective investors and analysts.”

“I am thrilled to join MIMEDX at this critical time at the Company,” Mr. Notarianni stated. “As a pioneer and the leader in placental biologics, MIMEDX has a strong business with a number of compelling growth opportunities ahead. I look forward to working with the management team and Board to help realize these opportunities and communicate the Company’s progress with the investment community.”

Jack Howarth, MIMEDX Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, will continue to support the MIMEDX IR function until his planned retirement at the end of this year.

“On behalf of the entire MIMEDX team, I want to thank Jack for his many contributions to the Company over the years,” continued Mr. Newton. “With a career spanning over four decades, we wish Jack a wonderful retirement.”

Prior to his role at Cerus, Mr. Notarianni was at Immucor, Inc. from 2012-2021, serving most recently as Senior Director, Corporate Development & External Communications. He began his career as an equity research analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co. covering the life science tools and diagnostics space. Mr. Notarianni received his B.S. in Business Administration from Marquette University.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a transformational placental biologics company, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental tissue engineering, we have both a commercial business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

