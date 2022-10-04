Augmedix Partners with Kirby Medical Center to Significantly Reduce Documentation Burden for Physicians and Improve Patient Experiences

The new partnership empowers Kirby providers to focus more on point-of-care conversations with Augmedix’s automated medical documentation and live clinical support

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix , a leading provider of automated medical documentation solutions, has partnered with Kirby Medical Center to positively impact the community and providers by implementing automated medical documentation and live clinical support with Augmedix.



“Augmedix’s medical documentation service is helping to transform the patient experience during visits at Kirby Medical Group,” said Ryan Hastings, assistant clinic director of Kirby Medical Center. “We are confident Augmedix’s service will enrich the encounters patients have with their providers while also promoting a positive work-life balance and job satisfaction for our physicians by allowing them to focus on connecting with the patient instead of taking notes.”

Augmedix believes that the partnership with Kirby Medical Center brings benefits to providers and patients alike:

Providers can see and hear the patient without interruption from technology or documentation, enabling physicians and patients to have a more human connection at the point of care.

With less time spent doing medical documentation, more time is available to the providers to increase patient volume, meeting the growing demand for primary care services.

Providers experience increased satisfaction in the care they provide, and naturally patients benefit from happier, more focused providers. This creates a better experience for the patient while increasing provider retention and opportunities for recruitment and enhancing provider recruitment initiatives.



“We are truly excited about Kirby Medical Center’s forward-thinking approach to proactively give physicians more time to focus on patient care,” says Manny Krakaris, chief executive officer at Augmedix. “We take pride in significantly reducing documentation burden while simultaneously enhancing providers’ job satisfaction and productivity, removing barriers that create physician burnout.”

"Augmedix is a great advantage and I enjoy using the service,” says Dr. Lauren Fore, family medicine physician at Kirby Medical Center. “It has cut down significantly on the amount of time I spent preparing my charts and documenting while talking with patients."

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX) provides automated medical documentation and data services to large healthcare systems and physician practices, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments, and telemedicine nationwide. The company’s Ambient Automation Platform converts the natural conversation between physicians and patients into timely and comprehensive medical notes and performs a suite of related data services. These services relieve physicians of administrative burdens to enable more time for patient care. Augmedix’s proprietary platform uses automatic speech recognition, natural language processing and clinical datasets to capture the ambient visit conversation and generate a structured medical note. The structured medical note data is then used to deliver additional data services. Quality is assured by trained medical documentation specialists. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com .

About Kirby Medical Center

Kirby Medical Center is an independent, not-for-profit corporation located in Monticello, Illinois. Since 1941, Kirby has been serving the healthcare needs of Piatt County and is committed and proud to provide quality and compassionate healthcare services to all people in need. From an award-winning emergency care team to advanced 24-hour diagnostic imaging, 24-hour laboratory services, surgery, family, and specialty medicine, plus a wide-variety of outpatient rehabilitation services, Kirby Medical Center believes that access to advanced care should be affordable and convenient, locally, to all they serve. For more information, visit www.kirbyhealth.org .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended benefits of the partnership between Augmedix and Kirby Medical Center and the intended benefits of Augmedix’s medical documentation services, including (i) the significant reduction in documentation burden while enhancing providers’ job satisfaction and productivity, (ii) the transformation of the patient experience, (iii) the promotion of a positive work-life balance and job satisfaction for physicians, (iv) providing more time to providers to increase patient volume, (v) increasing satisfaction of providers in the care they provide which also benefits patients, (vi) increasing provider retention and opportunities for recruitment, and similar statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2022 as well as other documents that may be filed by us from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

