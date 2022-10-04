Rogers Bank launches the Rogers Connections Mastercard to deliver customers more value

/EIN News/ -- New cash back rewards card delivers unique benefits designed especially for Rogers customers



Cardholders receive five Roam Like Home days at no cost and a 30% Rogers redemption bonus

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Bank today announced the launch of the new Rogers Connections™ Mastercard®, the latest in the company’s reward-rich suite of credit card options for Canadians. The new card delivers cash back rewards and tangible Rogers benefits, reaffirming Rogers commitment to providing innovative products and value to Rogers customers.

With the Rogers Connections Mastercard, Rogers Wireless customers can stay connected while travelling with five Roam Like Home™ days at no cost every year, just in time to help cardholders get more out of the winter travel season. This first-of-its-kind card benefit – available for travel in more than 185 destinations – provides up to $75 value each year and is only available from Rogers Bank.

Rogers Connections Mastercard cardholders also earn cash back on their everyday purchases, helping customers stretch their spending as rising prices put pressure on the consumer budget. Cardholders will earn 2% unlimited cash back on eligible U.S. dollar purchases and 1% unlimited cash back on other eligible purchases. Customers who apply today for the Rogers Connections Mastercard will get a welcome bonus of 10% cash back on all purchases for the first three months, up to a value of $100. Rogers customers can make their cash back rewards go even further with a 30% bonus on the earned cash back value when redeemed for Rogers phone upgrades, accessories, or to cover their monthly Rogers bill.

“At Rogers, we are wholeheartedly dedicated to delivering innovative products and services that enhance our customers’ experiences,” said Lisa Durocher, CEO, Rogers Bank and EVP, Financial and Emerging Services at Rogers Communications. “Our new Rogers Connections Mastercard is designed to unlock even more value for Rogers customers, rewarding cardholders with benefits that no other card can provide.”

The card has no annual fee for the first year. After the first year, the annual fee is $29, however the card provides an ongoing annual fee rebate if customers pay their monthly Rogers bill online with their Rogers Connections Mastercard.

The Latest Offering from Rogers Bank

The Rogers Connections Mastercard is the newest product from Rogers Bank, which has been delivering innovative credit cards to Canadians since 2013. Rogers Bank’s products and services are designed to maximize value for Rogers customers and provide ultimate flexibility, helping customers turn their everyday spending into infinite possibilities.

Rogers Bank credit card products are simple and easy to use, powered by the Rogers Bank App, helping customers manage their spending and accounts on the go, and allowing them to instantly redeem for rewards. Customers can also manage their finances and cashflow through Rogers Bank’s equal payment program for big ticket purchases.

Rogers Bank credit cards come with layers of security features, like transaction monitoring, alerts, and the benefit of zero liability in the event of unauthorized use, while also offering features like travel insurance on select cards and the ability to purchase optional balance protection to provide extra peace of mind.

Rogers Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. For more information on the Rogers Connections Mastercard and complete terms and conditions, please visit: www.RogersBank.com/Connections.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is a leading Canadian technology and media company that provides communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: www.rogers.com or http://investors.rogers.com.