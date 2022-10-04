As 'Hygiene Theater' Declines, Violet Defense UV Technology Helps Travel, Hospitality Stay Safe

The germ-away UV light delivers true disinfection, not performative cleaning

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As travel ramps up in the post-pandemic world, especially as it gets closer to the holiday travel season, Violet Defense provides sanitary firepower to hotels, restaurants, and more. Violet Defense's UV technology has emerged as a premier preventative solution within the travel and hospitality sectors.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses in the travel and hotel industry engaged in what was called "hygiene theater," the overperforming of cleansing and disinfecting tasks by businesses in an effort to appear safe and responsible during the crisis, but unfortunately, the protocols used were not always the most effective options.

With the prevalence of vaccines and the reduced severity of the coronavirus, rules on disinfection of shared surfaces have relaxed. Businesses, including the travel and hospitality sectors, have reduced their preventative sanitation practices. Financial and staffing constraints also make it difficult to maintain strict cleaning regimes on a long-term basis.

However, while regulations may be waning, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. Vaccines and previous infections have not prevented the spread of the new BA.5 variant, now the dominant strain both in the United States and internationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The COVID-19 pandemic may not be as prevalent as it was on the news a few years ago, but the risks that come from unsanitized facilities are as present as ever," said Bruce Mosley, President of Violet Defense.

Meanwhile, studies show that travelers are still deeply concerned about sanitation practices. A survey by aerospace products manufacturer Honeywell International found that over 60% of American travelers consider hygiene a main factor to consider when choosing an airline. About 42% of respondents felt uncomfortable using airport bathrooms, and more than a third of respondents expressed concerns regarding recirculated air.

Violet Defense's UV disinfection technology has provided hotels, restaurants, convention centers, museums, and many others within the hospitality industry with a powerful industrial UV sanitizer that can be 100% self-operational. That eliminates the need for these facilities to continuously hire additional staff for sanitization processes. Violet Defense's proprietary technology utilizes broad spectrum light, including germicidal UV-C, UV-B, UV-A, and violet-blue light.

All Violet Defense products can be easily installed within public and private facilities. Violet Defense Vantage, a ceiling unit, can be used to disinfect both the air and surfaces within a given facility. Violet Defense Flash, a mobile unit, has on-demand disinfection capabilities, making it perfect for targeted UV disinfection processes.

"Violet Defense's UV advantage can instill a sense of cleanliness and safety in hotels, restaurants, and airports, making guests feel secure as they travel through public facilities," Mosley said. "It also reduces daily operational costs and allows hospitality and travel workers to focus on other tasks."

To learn more as to how Violet Defense can bring clean and safe spaces to hotels, restaurants, and airports as we head into the holiday travel season, please visit violetdefense.com.

