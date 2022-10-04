atai Life Sciences to Participate in October Investor Events & Host Virtual R&D Day

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and BERLIN, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, will participate in in the following investor events & host a virtual R&D Day in October:



Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference in New York City

Format: Company presentation

Date and Time: Thursday, October 6th, 11:45 a.m. ET – 12:15 p.m. ET

Conference link: Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Cantor Fitzgerald’s Neurology & Psychiatry Conference in San Francisco

Format: Industry panels

Date and Time: Thursday, October 6th, 2:10 p.m. ET – 3:10 p.m. ET & Friday, October 7th, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Conference link: Cantor Fitzgerald’s Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

atai Life Sciences Virtual R&D Day

Format: Company presentation and KOL discussions

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 25th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Webcast link: TBA

Archived webcasts will be accessible in the Events section of atai’s website where they will be available for up to 90 days.

About atai Life Sciences

atai Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating, and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Forward-Looking Statements

These presentations may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any expressed or implied statements contained in these presentations that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the important factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in atai's other filings with the SEC. atai disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

