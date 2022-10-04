Global FRP Tank Market Size to Surpass $3.1 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% - Forecast & Analysis Report by Facts & Factors

[214+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the of Global FRP Tank Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 2.3 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 3.1 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are SHAWCOR, Enduro, LF Manufacturing, Amiantit Fiberglass Industries Limited, Future Pipe Industries, Composite Technology Development, Inc., Luxfer Group, Hexagon Composites ASA, EPP Composites Pvt Ltd., SELIP s.p.a, and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, US, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “FRP Tank Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Resin Type (Polyester, Epoxy, and Others), By Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, and Fiberglass), By Application (Chemicals, Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper, Power, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global FRP Tank Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.3 Billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 3.1 Billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the FRP Tank market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global FRP Tank market.

FRP Tank Market Overview:

FRP Storage Tank is a type of FRP product, which is primarily a label category of composite material made using resin as an adhesive and fiberglass as a reinforcing agent using a microcomputer-controlled machine. Corrosion-resistant, extremely durable, portable, and long-lasting are all characteristics of FRP storage tanks. They may be flexibly designed and used in a variety of industries, including chemical, environmental protection, food, pharmaceuticals, and others, owing to their flexible design and robust manufacturability. The majority of the carbon steel and stainless steel market segments are being gradually replaced by it in the industry.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/frp-tank-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 214+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historical and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Growth Drivers

Properties such as endurance and strength of FRP tank is expected to fuel the market growth

The market for FRP tanks is primarily driven by the increase in the storage of oil by various public and private entities. Different solid wastes are present in oil and gas in varying amounts, with differing densities, particle sizes, and degrees of hardness. Tanks are harmed by these particles. The nature of the wastes they used to transport caused traditional steel tanks to corrode and fracture easily. FRP tanks are now being used in place of metal tanks in sewage systems. Thus, driving the global FRP tank market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints

Volatility in the raw material prices is projected to hamper the market during the forecast period

Over the past 18 months, the majority of industries have had adverse effects worldwide. This can be ascribed to the enormous disruptions that various precautionary lockdowns and other limitations that were imposed by governing agencies around the world caused in their respective production and supply-chain operations. The same holds for the market for FRP tanks globally. Additionally, consumer demand has now decreased as people have been more intent on cutting down non-essential expenses from their budgets as the general economic condition of the majority of people has been adversely impacted by this outbreak. Throughout the forecast period, the aforementioned factors are anticipated to negatively impact the worldwide FRP Tank market's revenue trajectory. The global FRP Tank market, however, is anticipated to rebound in line with the lifting of these enforced lockdowns by the relevant governmental bodies.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for FRP Tank industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the FRP Tank Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the FRP Tank Industry?

What segments does the FRP Tank Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the FRP Tank Market sample report and company profiles?

Browse the full “FRP Tank Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Resin Type (Polyester, Epoxy, and Others), By Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, and Fiberglass), By Application (Chemicals, Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper, Power, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/frp-tank-market



FRP Tank Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) tank market in 2020 as a result of the closure of manufacturing facilities and the subsequent limitations on logistics and transportation that were caused by the pandemic. The supply of FRP tanks was impacted negatively as a result of disruptions in the supply chain. In order for manufacturers to comply with local and national regulations for the protection of employees against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, significant changes were made to the procedures that manufacturers use. The majority of large-scale manufacturers either temporarily scale back their operations or find ways to keep production going despite having fewer workers.

In addition, the lack of demand for these tanks from end-use industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, and others had a negative impact on the expansion of the market. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that the global demand for energy will drop by 4% in the year 2020. This would be the largest percentage drop since World War II and the highest absolute drop ever. During the time of COVID-19, this had a detrimental effect on the market for FRP tanks.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the FRP Tank market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.5% between 2022 and 2028.

The FRP Tank market size was worth around US$ 2.3 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 3.1 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on resin type segmentation, polyester was predicted to dominate the market in the year 2021

Based on fiber type segmentation, fiberglass held the largest market share in 2021

Based on application segmentation, the water & wastewater industry is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/frp-tank-market



FRP Tank Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global FRP tank market is segmented based on resin type, fiber type, application, and region.

The polyester, epoxy, and other segments of the global market are divided based on the type of resin. During the projection period, the polyester segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance, as it did in 2021. The versatility, strong dimensional stability, and superior mechanical, chemical-resistance, and electrical qualities are all factors in segment growth. For the production of FRP tanks, polyester is a common resin type. On the other hand, the epoxy segment is projected to develop at the highest CAGR. Epoxy resins provide a larger range of qualities than polyester and vinyl ester resins. They simultaneously display all of the following characteristics: very low shrinkage, robust dimensional stability, high-temperature resistance, good fatigue and adherence to reinforcements. They also show exceptional resistance to basic (alkali) conditions and solutions.

Based on fiber type, the global FRP tank market is categorized into carbon fiber and fiberglass. The fiberglass segment was a significant market share in 2021 and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Glass fiber has become more popular recently since it offers high flexibility and is used in many mechanical and electrical industries. They are reasonably priced and provide high strength and recyclability. Furthermore, the materials made from these fibers are recyclable, providing greater space for the industry to expand. Additionally, the expansion of bunkering facilities and the ongoing need for tanks on ships also contribute to the segment's growth.

The global market is divided into chemicals, water & wastewater, oil & gas, pulp & paper, power, and others based on application. The water & wastewater application is anticipated to be the market's most dominating application, while the chemical/industrial application is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Septic tanks, municipal wastewater storage, stormwater management systems, wastewater treatment, oil-water separators, grease interceptors, potable water storage, onsite wastewater tanks, industrial wastewater tanks, water conservation tanks, and fire protection tanks are just a few of the water and wastewater applications where FRP tanks are used. In industrial settings, FRP tanks are being used more and more for pulp and paper production, chemical processing, and chemical storage.

Regional Analysis:

The market for FRP tanks may be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. Due to the region's extensive demand from the chemical, power, and water & wastewater treatment industries for lightweight, non-corrosive storage tanks, Asia Pacific holds a significant market share for FRP tanks globally. Because there are so many end-use industries in the region, China has become one of the top consumers of FRP tanks. India's strong economic growth and increasing urbanization are expected to make it a potential market for FRP tanks globally during the forecast period. India's expanding water and wastewater treatment sector is anticipated to fuel global demand for FRP tanks.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/frp-tank-market



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players SHAWCOR, Enduro, LF Manufacturing, Amiantit Fiberglass Industries Limited, Future Pipe Industries, Composite Technology Development Inc., Luxfer Group, Hexagon Composites ASA, EPP Composites Pvt Ltd., SELIP s.p.a., and Others Key Segment By Resin Type, Fiber Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global FRP Tank Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global FRP Tank market include:

SHAWCOR

Enduro

LF Manufacturing

Amiantit Fiberglass Industries Limited

Future Pipe Industries

Composite Technology Development Inc.

Luxfer Group

Hexagon Composites ASA

EPP Composites Pvt Ltd.

SELIP s.p.a.

Recent Industry Developments:

In April 2022, Hexagon Composites, a world-leading designer and manufacturer of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, signed an agreement to acquire a 40% stake in Cryoshelter GmbH, an Austria-based company specialized in the development of cryogenic tank technology for liquid (renewable) natural gas (LNG) and liquid hydrogen (LH2). Through this acquisition, the company broaden its product portfolio.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/frp-tank-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global FRP Tank market is segmented as follows:

By Resin Type

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

By Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber

Fiberglass

By Application

Chemicals

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Power

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global FRP Tank Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/frp-tank-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Resin Type, Fiber Type, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Castor Oil Derivatives Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/castor-oil-derivatives-market



- Boron Carbide Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/boron-carbide-market



- Microcrystalline Wax Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/microcrystalline-wax-market



- Expanded Perlite Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/expanded-perlite-market



- Scrap Metal Recycling Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/scrap-metal-recycling-market



- Laminating Adhesives Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/laminating-adhesives-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

