Market Valuation of Computer Rental & Leasing Is Projected to Reach US$ 5.5 Bn by 2032, Laptop Rental & Leasing Segment Captures 61% | Fact.MR's Study

Computer Rental & Leasing Services Are Projected To Have Decent Growth Opportunity For New Market Players In The Long Run

/EIN News/ -- Paris, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global demand for computer rental & leasing market is estimated at US$ 4.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2022 to 2032. The market is estimated to grow due to the increasing working population and companies having moved to hybrid or remote working models.



Leasing and buying computers is gaining popularity among businesses as compare to buying them outright. Leasing or renting devices provides flexibility and financial benefits to companies. Also, users can enjoy using computers with the latest features through renting, which is another factor stimulating the demand for rental computers.

The global market for computer rental & leasing registered a CAGR of 1.8% from 2017 to 2021, as per the detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Looking ahead, the market is projected to exhibit growth at 2.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7729

The emergence of the remote or hybrid working module is another factor that has created a lucrative opportunity for market growth. With the global spread of COVID-19, many enterprises have shifted to remote or hybrid working models, which has fuelled the demand rented computer devices.

The leisure & entertainment industry is expected to drive potential demand during this period. Asia Pacific and North America will be highly fragmented markets with the increasing popularity of the gaming & streaming sectors, which will boost the demand for computer rental services.

Worldwide Increase in Working Population

The increasing working population worldwide is expected to drive market growth.

• According to a study by the World Bank Group, the global working population has grown significantly during 2011-2021, at around 8%. Despite the adverse effects of COVID-19 on large as well as small & medium organizations, the worldwide working population stood at 3.45 billion in 2021.

With the increasing working population, demand for commercial equipment has seen drastic growth. Equipment such as computers and laptops are core to every organization, and these have crucial utility in almost every section of an organization. Therefore, the growing working population is expected to be the major factor that will drive the demand for computer rental & leasing services.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for computer rental & leasing is set to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% and reach US$ 5.5 billion by 2032.

The market evolved at 1.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under services, laptop/tablet rental & leasing dominates and is valued at US$ 3.4 billion in 2022.

North America leads the global market with 38% market share in 2021.

Revenue from computer rental & leasing is expected to increase at CAGRs of 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively, in Europe and South Asia & Oceania.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7729

Segmentation of Computer Rental & Leasing Market

By Service : Computer Rental & Leasing Laptop & Tablet Rental & Leasing Other Accessories (Monitors, Servers, Printers)

By Solution : Rent Long Term Short Term Lease Long Term Short Term

By Application : Commercial Conference & Business Sessions Temporary Office Setups Training Seminars Tests & Exam Setups Educational Sessions Retail Individual Gaming & Streaming

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Development

The computer rental & leasing services market has become highly competitive with the growing number of new players in the market. Market players are introducing new computer devices with high-end configurations. Also, integration with various business enterprises to offer rental & leasing services is a key strategy being adopted by industry players to stay competitive in the market.

The streaming & gaming industry is highly fragmented in China, which will result in significant demand for rental computers. Streaming & gaming requires a computer with a high-end configuration, which is a costly affair. As such, streamers look for rental computers to avoid excessive purchase costs.

Moreover, the lower maintenance cost of rental computers is another factor attributed to market growth. Also, increasing work-from-home & remote working models in the country will positively impact market growth in China.

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7729

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global computer rental & leasing market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service (computer rental & leasing, laptop & tablet rental & leasing, other accessories), solution (rent (long term

& short term), lease (long term & short term)), and application (commercial (conference & business sessions, temporary office setups, training seminars, tests & exam setups), retail (individual, gaming & streaming)), across major regions of the world {North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa}.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary - Global Computer Rental & Leasing Market

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Characteristic – Bird Eye View

3.1. Number of Active Enterprises by Key Countries

3.2. Average Operating Margin

3.3. Threshold of Revenue Volatility

3.4. Consistency in Demand

3.5. Key Barriers to Entry

3.6. Key Customer Archetypes

4. Market Background and Foundation Data

4.1. Enterprise Computer Rental & Leasing Spending Statistics (US$), 2017-2021

4.2. Computer Rental & Leasing as a % of Total Equipment Rental & Leasing Industry Revenue, 2021

4.3. Penetration of Computer Rental & Leasing in Various Industry Verticals

4.4. Key Trends in Computer Rental & Leasing Market

4.5. Commercial Vs Retail Computer Rental Service Outlook





Click HERE to Get Complete TOC: https://www.factmr.com/report/computer-rental-and-leasing-market/toc





Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Laptop Panels Market : The global demand for advanced computing devices is positively impacting the global laptop panels market. The unique capabilities of laptop panels, such as classy computing experience, high-resolution screen, eye protection and other features, are creating demand for laptop display panels worldwide.

Customer Data Platform Market : The customer data platform industry is estimated to reach US$ 7.2 Billion while recording a healthy CAGR of 14% during the assessment period from 2022 to 2032. Proliferation of customer channels is expected to be a salient factor that expanded the market size during the aforementioned time period.

Computer Aided Engineering Market : The global computer aided engineering market will grow 2.4X during the forecast period (2019-2029). Stiff competition across industries warrant the use of technology to ensure sufficient testing of product prototypes before beginning full scale production.

Multi-Cloud Management Market : The global multi-cloud management market was estimated at US$ 6.5 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach US$ 9 Billion in 2022. Furthermore, the market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Kiosk Market : The global kiosk market was valued at US$ 22.2 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 11.2% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 24.7 Billion. North America will remain at the forefront, generating an opportunity worth US$ 17.2 Billion during the forecast period.

About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

Mahendra Singh