Costumes.com Shares Top Costumes for Pets, Kids and Adults in 2022

/EIN News/ -- HILLSIDE, N.J., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costumes.com , an online retailer specializing in costumes, decorations and pop culture collectibles, today announced its 2022 Top 10 costumes for pets, kids and adults. The easy-to-navigate website is home to more than 8,000 styles and 150 popular IPs.



This year’s categories were curated by the Costumes.com products team through the analysis of current and historical sales figures and broader trending licenses. The lists include characters from fan favorite movies and streaming titles, legacy brands and classic genres.

Recently, Costumes.com produced video shorts inspired by their kids and adults lists that were shared via its various social channels.

In addition to costumes, the ecommerce site provided its Top 10 decorations to help inspire consumers looking to dress up their home interiors and exteriors this spooky season.

Top 10 Pet Costumes

Minions: Bob Hocus Pocus: Winifred Beetlejuice Tigger Walking Teddy Bear (for Big Dogs) Walking Vet Costume The Little Mermaid: Ariel Ghostbusters: Slimer Snow White Superman (for Big Dogs)

Top 10 Kids Character Costumes

Paw Patrol Skye Marshall Chase Justice League Wonder Woman The Flash Batman The Wizard of Oz: Dorothy Darth Vader Harley Quinn Kid Jailbird Inflatable T-Rex Black Panther Five Nights At Freddy's: Foxy Sonic the Hedgehog

Top 10 Adult Costumes

Inflatable T-Rex Wonder Woman 1984 Buddy the Elf The Dark Knight: Batman The Wizard of Oz: Dorothy Captain Marvel The Force Awakens: Rey Harley Quinn (Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad 2) Ride a Beer Buddy Elvis

Top 10 Home Decorations

Life-size Posable Skeleton Life-size Darth Vader Statue Full-body Rotten Skeleton Rotten Skeleton Torso 12-Ft Hanging Groom Ghost Zombie Flamingo Lawn Decoration Freddy Krueger Tombstone Bag of Skulls (12) Hanging Skeleton Torso & Chains Smoking Cauldron

Beyond Halloween, Costumes.com is a 365-day destination for pop culture goods, holiday accessories and decor. You may find more information about the retailer via Instagram and Facebook .

About Costumes.com

Founded in 2021, Costumes.com is a leading online retailer specializing in costumes, decorations and exclusive collectibles. The website supports more than 150 pop culture IPs, 8,000 styles and nearly 15,000 SKUs.

Beyond Halloween, Costumes.com offers apparel and accessories for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas, as well as special events like conventions, family gatherings and birthday parties.

