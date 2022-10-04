Costumes.com Shares Top Costumes for Pets, Kids and Adults in 2022
HILLSIDE, N.J., Oct. 04, 2022 -- Costumes.com, an online retailer specializing in costumes, decorations and pop culture collectibles, today announced its 2022 Top 10 costumes for pets, kids and adults. The easy-to-navigate website is home to more than 8,000 styles and 150 popular IPs.
This year’s categories were curated by the Costumes.com products team through the analysis of current and historical sales figures and broader trending licenses. The lists include characters from fan favorite movies and streaming titles, legacy brands and classic genres.
Recently, Costumes.com produced video shorts inspired by their kids and adults lists that were shared via its various social channels.
In addition to costumes, the ecommerce site provided its Top 10 decorations to help inspire consumers looking to dress up their home interiors and exteriors this spooky season.
Top 10 Pet Costumes
- Minions: Bob
- Hocus Pocus: Winifred
- Beetlejuice
- Tigger
- Walking Teddy Bear (for Big Dogs)
- Walking Vet Costume
- The Little Mermaid: Ariel
- Ghostbusters: Slimer
- Snow White
- Superman (for Big Dogs)
Top 10 Kids Character Costumes
- Paw Patrol
- Skye
- Marshall
- Chase
- Justice League
- Wonder Woman
- The Flash
- Batman
- The Wizard of Oz: Dorothy
- Darth Vader
- Harley Quinn
- Kid Jailbird
- Inflatable T-Rex
- Black Panther
- Five Nights At Freddy's: Foxy
- Sonic the Hedgehog
Top 10 Adult Costumes
- Inflatable T-Rex
- Wonder Woman 1984
- Buddy the Elf
- The Dark Knight: Batman
- The Wizard of Oz: Dorothy
- Captain Marvel
- The Force Awakens: Rey
- Harley Quinn (Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad 2)
- Ride a Beer Buddy
- Elvis
Top 10 Home Decorations
- Life-size Posable Skeleton
- Life-size Darth Vader Statue
- Full-body Rotten Skeleton
- Rotten Skeleton Torso
- 12-Ft Hanging Groom Ghost
- Zombie Flamingo Lawn Decoration
- Freddy Krueger Tombstone
- Bag of Skulls (12)
- Hanging Skeleton Torso & Chains
- Smoking Cauldron
Beyond Halloween, Costumes.com is a 365-day destination for pop culture goods, holiday accessories and decor. You may find more information about the retailer via Instagram and Facebook.
About Costumes.com
Founded in 2021, Costumes.com is a leading online retailer specializing in costumes, decorations and exclusive collectibles. The website supports more than 150 pop culture IPs, 8,000 styles and nearly 15,000 SKUs.
Beyond Halloween, Costumes.com offers apparel and accessories for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas, as well as special events like conventions, family gatherings and birthday parties.
