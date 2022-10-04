Submit Release
Investors in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY).

Investors who purchased Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares prior to March 2022 and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: BBBY shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 24, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that as a result of materially false statements regarding the financial condition and holding situation of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) between March 25, 2022 and August 18, 2022, the stock price of BBBY was artificially inflated and that the Defendants, knowing that the information they disclosed was false, took advantage of the inflated stock price and used fraudulent and misleading SEC filings to sell all their Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares and options at artificially inflated prices to unsuspecting and innocent public investors and then retained control of the profits.

Those who purchased Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


Primary Logo

