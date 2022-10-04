OTC Markets Group Welcomes VERSES Technologies Inc. to OTCQX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced VERSES Technologies Inc. (NEO: VERS; OTCQX: VRSSF), developer of the next generation spatial operating system and applications, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Verses Technologies Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



VERSES Technologies Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “VRSSF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Trading on OTCQX is an important step for VERSES, providing greater awareness and increased access for retail investors to our Company in the US markets,” commented Gabriel René, Chief Executive Officer of VERSES. “It also increases exposure of VERSES to our core market of operations as we continue to accelerate the growth strategy of our next generation artificial intelligence solutions on a global scale.”

B Riley Securities acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About VERSES Technologies Inc.

VERSES is building the next generation spatial operating system and applications that deliver impact across a wide array of industries from Logistics and Supply Chain to Transportation, Mobility and Climate.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com