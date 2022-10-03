VIETNAM, October 3 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is facing a big shortage of human resources for artificial intelligence, said Nguyễn Xuân Hoài, director of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Academy Việt Nam.

Hoài said in the process of working with both private and state businesses and agencies, awareness and demand for AI application and data analysis was increasing due to the strong digital transformation revolution.

However, when talking with enterprise leaders about difficulties encountered in the working process, experts always receive the answer that the shortage of human resources was among the top three difficulties, he said.

The director of the AI Academy Việt Nam said that AI was gradually becoming an industry and a profession, so the difficulty in resources was a matter for the whole world.

In particular, the shortage of human resources for artificial intelligence in Việt Nam was quite large, he said.

In recent years, universities in Việt Nam have trained many specialties, but the number of students registered for training in AI and data science is the lowest in the field of information technology.

Hoài also said that the work of intensive training, training high-quality human resources for the AI industry in Việt Nam was still limited.

To perform well, training requires many factors, in which, the platform must receive good investment, he noted.

"Not many universities in Việt Nam can meet the above factors. The better solution is to work with businesses to train human resources. They are the target group that needs high-quality human resources and universities need a good system of machinery and infrastructure for training," Hoài said.

Agreeing with Hoài, Assoc. Dr. Huỳnh Thị Thanh Bình, Vice Rector of School of Information and Communication Technology, Hà Nội University of Science and Technology, said that there also were many concerns about the current status of training in data science and AI in Việt Nam.

The Ministry of Education and Training has agreed to officially open the industry registration code for data science and artificial intelligence, effective from July 22 this year.

This partly confirms the co-operation and promotion of the sector of society, the Ministry of Education and Training and other ministries.

Hoài said that these were two factors needed to attract talented young people to participate in data science and artificial intelligence.

The first is the market, parents and students need to see a clear picture of the future of artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence in the IT field is always in the top three in terms of income.

And secondly, it is necessary to properly communicate so that parents and students better understand this profession. — VNS