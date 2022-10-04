Submit Release
Việt Nam's nation brand value up 11 per cent

VIETNAM, October 4  

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's national brand value rose by 11 per cent this year, up from US$388 billion to $431 billion, thanks to its growing investment attractiveness to foreign manufacturers, according to the leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

Its value gain of $184 billion over the course of the pandemic was the world's highest gain in relative terms, up 74 per cent against 2019, and the third highest gain in absolute terms.

"Việt Nam has gained momentum as an attractive destination for foreign investment thanks to successful fiscal and monetary policies and investments in human capital, but also amid trade disruptions from China's lockdowns and continued tension between Beijing and Washington," said Brand Finance.

Việt Nam's national brand value is not a valuation of aggregated Vietnamese commercial brands, but rather, is a valuation of the brand of the country itself.

Việt Nam got relatively high scores on agricultural ratings, social media engagement, and the nation's response to COVID-19, which were the three driving forces behind the increased valuation. — VNS

 

