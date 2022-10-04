Mining and construction expos open in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI - Vietnam’s International Mining, Minerals Recovery and Construction exhibitions were launched in Hà Nội from October 4 to 6, 2022 by Informa Market Group.

The Mining Industry, Mineral Resource Recovery (Mining Vietnam), and Construction (Construction Vietnam) exhibitions provide the linkage and opportunity for businesses in the mining, building materials, design, and construction sectors to do business and learn about innovative methods, and the application of digital technology and robotics in mining and production. That would increase productivity and also decrease accidents and environmental effects.

More than 100 local and international companies from 18 countries and territories participated to showcase their products and technologies at the event, including firms from the Czech Republic, China, and Poland.

This exhibition was accompanied by Vietnam National Coal - Mineral Industries (Vinacomin).

“We believe that the products showcased at the exhibition will bring alternatives to the businesses,” said BT Tee, General Manager, Informa Markets Vietnam.

Besides that, the event will also have technical seminars and training courses with leading industry experts to consult and share insights on relevant topics. The seminars are developed based on the practical requirements of businesses to bring perceptive views in specific sectors and propose the strategy to overcome the existing obstacles in the enterprises. VNS