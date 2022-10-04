With 8.0% CAGR, Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size worth USD 43.06 Billion in 2026

According to Fortune Business Insights, The Cosmetic Dentistry Market size is anticipated to reach USD 43.06 Billion by 2026, the market size was USD 23.02 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 8.0%

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic dentistry market is likely to gain momentum from the increasing disposable incomes of the middle-class populaces worldwide. Also, the rising awareness about cosmetic dentistry is expected to affect the market positively in the near future.

Key Industry Development:

March 2019: Dentsply Sirona introduced two latest implant solutions, namely, Acuris and Azento in Europe. These would aid the implant dentistry professionals to perform single tooth replacement efficiently.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 8.0% 2026 Value Projection USD 43.06 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 23.02 billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 125





Drivers & Restraints-

Utilization of Advanced Materials to Skyrocket Demand

Nowadays, the development of more natural looking teeth is rising owing to the usage of unique materials for designing dental restorations. Many companies are using technologically advanced materials, namely, bonding agents and dental cements to transform the traditional methods. In addition to that, the emergence of robotics, CAD/CAM, and 3D printing technologies in the field of cosmetic dentistry is also set to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

Some of the companies are nowadays investing hefty amounts of money to develop minimally invasive tools and techniques, such as dental lasers to attract more consumers. In 2012, the National Journal of Maxillofacial Surgery mentioned in a study that laser is used in multiple applications in the field of dentistry, such as wound healing, restoration curing & removal, caries prevention, bleaching, diagnostic applications, and growth modulation. However, the expenditure on cosmetic dentistry has been declining since the outbreak of the COVID-19 began as people are mainly focusing on purchasing essential goods. This factor is set to hamper the cosmetic dentistry market growth.





Segments :

Dental Prosthetics Segment to Lead Owing to Rising Usage of CAD/CAM Systems

In terms of product, the market is segregated into teeth whitening, orthodontics, dental prosthetics, dental implants, dental systems & equipment, and others. Out of these, the dental prosthetics segment held 26.5% cosmetic dentistry market share in 2018 and is set to lead throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing utilization of CAD/CAM systems for producing a large number of prosthetics, namely, veneers, dentures, bridges, and crowns.

Market Segments:

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Segmentation By Product Dental Systems & Equipment

Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics

Orthodontics

Teeth Whitening

Others By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Fueled by Availability of More Dentists

Regionally, North America procured USD 9.12 billion in terms of revenue in 2018 and would dominate the market in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising incidence of dental disorders, as well as the increasing usage of CAD/CAM equipment and tools. Apart from that, the high demand for premium dental products, increasing per capita dental expenditure, availability of more dentists, and rising adoption of dental services are expected to boost growth in this region.

Europe, on the other hand, is set to remain in the second position because of the presence of numerous reputed companies in this region. Coupled with this, the increasing awareness among people and rising edentulous population would aid in the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit exponential growth on account of the rising number of dentists, increasing adoption of advanced technology, rising geriatric population, and higher cases of dental caries.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Introducing New Cosmetic Dentistry Products to Intensify Competition

Most of the enterprises present in the global market are engaging in the development of state-of-the-art solutions and new product launches. Such strategies are helping them to offer better patient care and streamline various treatments. Some of the other companies are focusing on signing new agreements and acquiring local enterprises to gain a competitive edge.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

DENTSPLY Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

VATECH

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

Henry Schein, Inc.

3DSystems, Inc.

3M

BIOLASE, Inc.

Temrex Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

Coast Dental

Others





Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Dental Disorders by Key Countries/Region Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario Key Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions Technological Advancements in Cosmetic Dentistry New Product Launch (by Major Players)

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Dental Systems & Equipment Dental Implants Dental Prosthetics Orthodontics Teeth Whitening Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Cosmetic Dentistry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Dental Systems & Equipment

Dental Implants Dental Prosthetics Orthodontics Teeth Whitening Others Market Analysis – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada



Toc Continue…





